Doorstead Expands Nationally with Guaranteed Rent for Seattle Homeowners

With a billion dollars of managed assets in California, the Madrona-backed startup brings a new class of full-service property management to Seattle.

Doorstead, a category-defining property management brokerage, has launched in the greater Seattle metropolitan area as it is set to expand nationally. Doorstead's guarantee rent product eliminates uncertainty for rental owners by guaranteeing a property's vacancy period and an owner's minimum monthly payment before a tenant is placed. Doorstead takes on the full-property management lifecycle with a digitally-driven approach and a distributed workforce, allowing the service to scale to large geographic areas. Over the last two and half years, the company has worked with thousands of rental property owners and tenants in California. Its expansion into Seattle will be the first of a long series of expansions throughout the nation.

"Our goal is to become a trusted partner for rental property owners and tenants across the country. With Doorstead's upfront rental guarantee, we allow rental owners to sit back and have peace of mind knowing what they'll get paid and when they'll get paid. We have deep ties to Seattle with Madrona, and we are thrilled to be kicking off our national expansion through our Seattle launch," said Ryan Waliany, co-founder and CEO of Doorstead.

To request a guaranteed offer, property owners visit www.doorstead.com and enter basic information about their property. If the property is eligible, the company tells the owner the minimum amount they will receive each month and the time when they will start receiving their payments (e.g. $3,400/mo starting in 22 days). Owners get paid on the same day each month, and Doorstead covers the difference if it rents out the property for less or if it takes longer to find a tenant. Doorstead is full-service as it takes care of all the property management work from getting the property rent-ready, to conducting showings and screening tenants, to inspecting the property and handling maintenance requests, and more.

The company is initially making guarantee offers on single-family homes, condos, townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes in the Greater Seattle Metropolitan area including Seattle proper, Bellevue, Mercer Island, Kirkland, Redmond, Bothell, Renton, Kent, Shoreline, Edmonds, Lynnwood. Doorstead plans to expand to additional neighborhoods in the region over time.

Doorstead, the premier full-service property management brokerage, has redefined the industry with its upfront rental guarantee product. Doorstead eliminates the headaches, friction and uncertainty involved with owning and managing long-term rental property. Its application of data and technology enables the company to provide steady cash flow to landlords, and superior service to both landlords and tenants alike.

Doorstead services parts of California and Washington, and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.doorstead.com.

