Eastdil Secured Strengthens Florida Presence with New Miami Office

Eastdil Secured, LLC ("Eastdil Secured" or "the firm"), the global real estate investment bank, today announced the opening of a new office in Miami to support the firm's growing presence in Florida and the Sunbelt. The firm also announced the hiring of Matt DeAtley, who joined Eastdil Secured's Miami office in late December 2021 to help drive the Financing, Joint Venture and Structured Transaction businesses across all asset classes.

"We are assembling an incredible cast of talent across the Sunbelt, and our Miami office will provide yet another hub for our teams to better serve clients looking to participate in investment activity across the Southeast," said D. Michael Van Konynenburg, President of Eastdil Secured. "At Eastdil Secured, we have always gone where our clients need us most, leveraging our global network of experts to deliver creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution. Florida has long been an important market for us, with many of our most senior advisors operating in the region and our transaction activity significantly growing in recent years. I look forward to seeing the value our best-in-class team will bring to both new and existing clients with on-the-ground expertise and support."

The new office will be centrally located at 1001 Brickell Bay Drive in Miami's financial district and will be overseen by Jeff Scott, Managing Director and a member of the Firm's Executive Committee. Managing Directors Phil Brosseau, Brian Budnick, Chris Campbell, Ken Glomb, Stephen Livaditis, Ryan Reid, Miles Theodore, Stephen Van Dusen and Ken Ziebelman will continue to dedicate time to Florida and the Southeast to help support the business' growth.

In 2021, Eastdil Secured closed over $8 billion of sales, joint ventures and financings in Florida, including the refinancing of the Four Seasons Surf Club and the Four Seasons Palm Beach as well as the sales of the Heights Union office buildings in Tampa and the Amazon distribution facility in Port St. Lucie. The firm also advised on transactions of multifamily assets comprising nearly 17,000 apartment units, highlighted by the sales of Sabal Palms at Carrollwood Apartments in Tampa and Kings County Apartments in Miami. The opening of the Miami office will provide a key strategic outpost in the Sunbelt and extend the firm's footprint in a growing region. The new Miami office also underscores Eastdil Secured's continued growth across the globe. In the last two years, the firm has expanded its footprint with new offices in Charlotte, Dublin, Paris and Frankfurt.

"This is a natural step for our firm and team, and I am excited to help grow Eastdil Secured's strong and growing presence in these exciting markets," said Ken Glomb, Managing Director at Eastdil Secured. "This geography is one of our key priorities, and establishing this office reaffirms our continued commitment to the relationships and partners we have developed in the region."

"This is an incredible opportunity to work alongside some of our industry's most talented and hard-working professionals, and I am confident we will be able to add even greater value to clients looking to operate and invest in this important region," said Mr. DeAtley.

Mr. DeAtley previously worked for Oaktree Capital Management ("Oaktree") as a Senior Vice President in the company's New York City office. In this role, he oversaw Oaktree's debt capital markets financing business for commercial real estate in the US. Prior to joining Oaktree, Mr. DeAtley was an associate in Paul Hastings LLP's Real Estate Finance group, where he represented institutional lenders and private equity funds in the origination, restructuring, purchase and sale of loans across all real estate classes.

About Eastdil Secured

As the most relevant and trusted advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets, Eastdil Secured creates value for clients through creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution. With an unrivaled combination of capital markets expertise and in-depth understanding of real estate fundamentals, Eastdil Secured delivers best-in-class advice on mergers and acquisitions, sales, joint ventures, debt placement, structured credit and loan sales to investors around the world. Headquartered in New York, Eastdil Secured has a broad global footprint to support clients with offices across the United States in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orange County, San Francisco, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., and internationally in Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information on Eastdil Secured, the global real estate investment bank, please visit https://www.eastdilsecured.com.

