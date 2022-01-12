IP Infusion Accelerates its 2021 Market Momentum in Open Networking with Over 65 New Customers

Company's Solutions Enable Customers to Deliver Innovative New Services and Revenue Streams with Lower TCO

IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced a global customer momentum driven by over 65 new customers in 2021 who have selected IP Infusion's OcNOS® networking operating system for their next generation transport networks. The increased demand for IP Infusion's turnkey solutions, such as IP Infusion Pro and IP Infusion FAST which help service providers to innovate on more services, more streams of revenue and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), cements the company's position as an open networking market leader.

IP Infusion's customers from around the world include Ceragon Networks, Asia Pacific Telecom (APT), London Internet Exchange (LINX), SAKURA Internet, Afribone, SKY Brasil, Mundo Pacifico, Virtual Technologies and Solutions (VTS), ASOM-Net, and Open X. In addition to the over 65 new customers, IP Infusion received over 100 repeat orders from existing customers in 2021, validating customer satisfaction with IP Infusion's mature solutions and successful deployments.

Open networking, which is based on disaggregated hardware and software, is growing in popularity since it allows service providers to break free from single vendor lock-in, expand their networks faster, add more subscribers and services, and deliver higher revenue.

IP Infusion's carrier-grade disaggregated networking solutions allow network operators to create innovative services and accelerate new revenue streams. Its validated network operating system, combined with the choice of best-of-breed hardware, supports a diverse range of networking use cases. With IP Infusion's advanced support services, network operators can migrate seamlessly to an end-to-end disaggregated networking solution that delivers lower Total Cost of Ownership.

This significant business momentum in 2021 was fueled by strong customer growth, extensive industry ecosystem partnerships, industry validation by standards groups such as Telecom Infra Project (TIP), and prominent industry analyst recognition. In the past year, GigaOm recognized IP Infusion as a Leader in its GigaOm Radar Report for Network Operating Systems which covered all notable network operating system vendors and their offerings available today. Analysys Mason named IP Infusion as the leading communications service provider network operating system vendor, with strong hardware abstraction capabilities and open-source credentials.

"Our strong traction with service providers and solution partners is a direct result of our more than 20 years of experience in delivering carrier-grade open networking software solutions and our focus on accelerating open networking for our customers," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. "The customer momentum validates our dedication on providing leading-edge network operating systems and support for network operators demanding state-of-the-art technology to help them to deliver more innovation in their services and more revenue streams. We look forward to continuing this momentum into 2022."

OcNOS is the industry's first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include extensive switching and routing support ranging from MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) and APIs/protocols for SDN (Software Defined Networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today's networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.

