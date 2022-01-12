Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT today announced that the company will distribute its fourth quarter 2021 earnings news release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, January 18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Curtis J. Myers, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
The link to the webcast of this call can be found at http://investor.fultonbank.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call. Participants can also dial in to listen to an audio-only version of the call at (844) 264-2102, Conference ID: 1478105.
Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005812/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.