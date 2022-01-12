Switzerland Food Delivery Market Regulatory Report 2021: Local Regions Lead in Regulation Push - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food Delivery Regulatory Report: Local Regions Lead in Regulation Push in Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed look at the platforms sector, covering all areas of relevant law from workers' rights and taxation, to food safety, environment and transportation.
While there has been little movement at federal level in Switzerland over employment classification, there has been a strong push from several cantons from both the cantonal government and their courts. Unions are also very active.
The main legal source for labour law in Switzerland is the Code of Obligations, but there are many laws that govern aspects of employment. Cantons may also establish regional regulation.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Workers' Status And Algorithm Control
2.1 Workers' Status And Algorithm Control - Current Legal Framework
2.2 Workers' Status And Algorithm Control - Upcoming Legal Initiatives And Political Debate
3 Taxation
3.1 Taxation - Current Legal Framework
4 Environment
4.1 Environment - Current Legal Framework
4.2 Environment - Upcoming Legal Initiatives And Political Debate
5 Food Safety
5.1 Food Safety - Current Legal Framework
6 Commercial
6.1 Commercial - Current Legal Framework
7 Transportation
7.1 Transport - Current Legal Framework
8 Relevant Laws
Companies Mentioned
- Uber Eats
- Uber
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfe8k7.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005816/en/
