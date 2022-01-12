Deputy Assistant Secretary of OSHA Joins Industry Experts for Day-Long Virtual Summit With Focus On Protecting Vulnerable Workers From COVID-19

The Integrated Bioscience and Built Environment Consortium (IBEC), in partnership with the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), have announced, Protecting Our Most Vulnerable Workers: Challenges, Solutions & Invisible Barriers, a C.L.E.A.N. virtual summit that will be hosted on January 25th, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm EST.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111006115/en/
Join 'Protecting Our Most Vulnerable Workers' (Photo: Business Wire)
Funded by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), IBEC & AIHA have partnered to bring together industry leaders in safety and occupational health, including James Frederick, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety, and Health, as the event keynote speaker.
The Summit will assess current best practices, data-driven solutions, and innovative technologies that help people feel confident and safe gathering indoors while identifying remaining challenges felt around the globe as organizations work to reopen. Protecting workers from infectious diseases spread indoors like COVID-19 and the flu is a complex challenge that requires knowledge from a diversity of experts with clear steps to implement in the workplace.
"Both employers and their employees play a role in keeping their work environments and communities safe. While vaccination is one way to reduce the transmission and severity of COVID-19, there are other steps organizations should take to mitigate its spread and protect what matters most — people," said AIHA's CEO, Lawrence Sloan. "This summit will bring together industry experts to conduct a discussion on how employees of vulnerable populations can reduce the risk of airborne infection transmission in built spaces," he added.
This 5-hour event - which will be broken down by industries into 1-hour sections - will explore the pain points and obstacles facing vulnerable workers and demonstrate risk reduction strategies beyond vaccination and medical responses, including recent technology innovations to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Speakers and moderators of the event include:
- Barb Epstien: Certified industrial hygienist (CIH) on the safety services team at the Associated General Contractors (AGC) Oregon-Columbia chapter.
- Michael Ferreira: Chief Operating Officer at Vision Solutions AR and The Fire Solutions Group.
- David Ladd: Owner and Principal at Blackthorne Services Group, LLC.
- Brett Cole: Managing Director & Chief Occupational Hygienist at BioSafety International.
- Corey Boles: Senior Health Scientist with Cardno ChemRisk.
- Alex LeBeau: President of AIHA's Indoor Environmental Quality Committee.
- Kenneth Martinez: Chief Science Officer at IBEC.
"The goal for Protecting Our Most Vulnerable Workers: Challenges, Solutions & Invisible Barriers is to bring together disparate technical disciplines and knowledge areas to make it easier for organizations to implement safety and management practices that can reduce the spread of COVID-19 in a vulnerable workforce," said Ken Martinez, Chief Science Officer and Board founding member of IBEC. "As COVID-19 continues to be a critical public health concern, there is no better and more important time than now to help ensure that every worker, particularly our most vulnerable - those more exposed to COVID-19 and also most affected due to lost wages or reduced hours - are protected."
Tickets for the summit are free and available at https://www.weareibec.org/events/protecting-our-most-vulnerable-workers-challenges-solutions-invisible-barriers
About IBEC
IBEC, the Integrated Bioscience and Built Environment Consortium strives to bridge the gap between science and real-world applications so that people can feel safe gathering together again in indoor spaces. A membership-based organization founded in March 2020, IBEC brings together scientists, OEHS professionals, disaster response, and healthcare specialists to help accelerate the contributions of science and technology for healthily built environments. For more information, please visit www.weareibec.org.
About AIHA
AIHA is the association for scientists and professionals committed to preserving and ensuring occupational and environmental health and safety in the workplace and community. Founded in 1939, we support our members with our expertise, networks, comprehensive education programs, and other products and services that help them maintain the highest professional and competency standards. More than half of AIHA's nearly 8,500 members are Certified Industrial Hygienists, and many hold other professional designations. AIHA serves as a resource for those employed across the public and private sectors, as well as to the communities in which they work. For more information, please visit www.aiha.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111006115/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.