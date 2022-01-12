Babylist Welcomes the Whole Family to Step Into Its Dream Home With 'Cribs,' an Immersive, Shoppable Pop-up Experience in Los Angeles

A trusted education and shopping destination for million of families, Babylist designed Cribs to inspire and empower growing families with a curated collection of users' favorite products
Babylist, the baby-commerce discovery and transaction destination, announces Babylist Cribs, the company's first-ever experiential and shoppable in-person pop-up, taking place from January 14-30, 2022. In the last year, over 8 million people have turned to Babylist's curated marketplace and expert guidance to make purchases for the growing families in their life. Using these insights, Babylist has outfitted a modern 3,300 square foot Los Angeles home with the latest baby and parenting must-haves, allowing Cribs guests to experience the latest in baby tech and lifestyle products in an inspirational and authentic environment.
"We look forward to deepening and expanding upon our Babylist community with Cribs, an intimate experience designed to bring families and friends together to support the parents and babies in their lives," said Natalie Gordon, Founder and CEO of Babylist. "Learning about and shopping for the many things needed for a new or growing family is exciting, but can also be overwhelming. Using the insights from our community's purchases and the expertise of our editorial team, the Babylist Cribs experience aims to bring more fun to this process, providing a curated collection of baby goods and education in an environment that allows guests to interact with products and knowledge like they would in their real lives."
Babylist Cribs will offer an interactive experience for everyone involved in a growing family's journey, from expecting parents looking to build their Babylist registry, to those who have growing little ones with new product needs, to grandparents looking to give the latest gadgets to their grandchildren, to friends and colleagues sharing their support. Starting at the driveway, where guests can test strollers on a custom track, and continuing in every room of the house, from a kitchen set up with taste testing, to a nursery and playroom set with celebrity parents' favorite finds, there are moments for discovery around every corner.
Added Gordon, "The arrival of a child also ushers in a new set of expectations and consumer behaviors, as families and friends plan and adapt for a baby. We think the chance to try out new products alongside other community members - in an environment geared specifically for new parents, aunts, uncles and godparents - is an important evolution of Babylist's role in supporting discovery and transactions around baby commerce."
What guests can expect:
- Expert advice: The Babylist editorial team has intentionally placed top educational content throughout the Cribs home, offering advice on readers' most searched topics. Guests can also ask Babylist ambassadors questions about products before adding items to their registry.
- Celebrity curated collections: Babylist collaborated with celebrity parents to bring their favorite family products to life within the house and put together their dream registries.
- Opportunities for trying before buying: Guests will be able to test and try key items including a fleet of strollers, carriers, a variety of monitors and more across core baby categories, with the opportunity to instantly scan and add to registry or purchase.
- Feel-good activations: Babylist Cribs also supports families through providing moments of peace and joy, including but not limited to, mini meditation sessions from Expectful, and astrological readings from Smudge Wellness for baby's birth months.
- Inspirational design: Also a welcoming canvas for creators, Cribs was thoughtfully designed to inspire guests to capture content through their own lens and share their experiences with their community.
The home will feature products from some of Babylist's most popular brand partners, including but not limited to Afterpay, 4moms, Wellements, Nanit, Ready Rocker, Tiny Organics, UPPAbaby, Ergobaby, Owlet, Smudge Wellness, Lalo, and Expectful.
Babylist Cribs will be open to the public from January 14-30, 2022, by appointment only. COVID safety precautions will be taken with limited capacity at the showroom, secured through reservations, and proof of vaccination required. To RSVP, visit the Event Brite page. For those unable to attend in-person, the experience will be available digitally during and after the event through virtual showrooms, new product videos, sample registries and more.
ABOUT BABYLIST
Babylist is the leading discovery and transaction destination for baby-commerce, where 8 million people each year buy what they need to welcome a new baby. We serve parents as well as all the friends and family that form a community around each baby - connecting everyone who helps plan, prepare and shop for a child's arrival. From the "add anything from anywhere" registry for new parents, to the expert advice and product ideas for gift givers, there is no more trusted, go-to solution for growing families. To learn about Babylist's registry options, editorial content and more, visit www.babylist.com.
