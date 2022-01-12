Global 5G Chipsets Industry Assessment 2021-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global 5G Chipset Market is further based on Industry Vertical, Product, Integrated Circuit, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 5G Chipset Market is estimated to be worth USD 4.85 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 17.11 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.67%.

The market is anticipated to witness a growth in demand owing to rapid development in automated devices, drones, home automation devices, autonomous driving, multiuser gaming, video conferencing, live streaming, telemedicine, and augmented reality. The significant advantages of 5G network would be its low latency and greater bandwidth. Higher bandwidth allows more data to flow through the network, while lower latency enables the time taken to travel from one point to another in the minimum amount of time.

Moreover, other favorable characteristics of 5G include very high coverage, low power consumption for mobile phones and IoT devices, and maximum network availability. An increase in mobile broadband usage is expected to drive the growth of the Global 5G Chipset Market. The demand for higher internet speed by the consumers met by the 5G network and increased demand for mobile data services is expected to boost the Global 5G Chipset Market remarkably.

Moreover, the establishment of the 5G standard requires very high infrastructure cost in the deployment of multiple low-power base stations to meet the growth in demand for higher network capacity. This is expected to restrict the market growth in the early stages.

On the other hand, the integration of 5G services with satellite communication and strategic partnerships with system integrators in developing economies provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation

The Global 5G Chipset Market is segmented by Industry Vertical, Integrated Circuit, Frequency, Product, and Geography.

By Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Building Automation, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Public Safety & Surveillance, and Industrial Automation.

By Integrated Circuit, the market a classified into Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC), Millimetre Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC).

By Frequency, the market is classified into Sub-6 GHz, 24-39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz.

By Product, the market is classified into Devices, Customer Premises Equipment, Network Infrastructure Equipment.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

MediaTek introduced its Dimensity 9000 5G, the world first TSMC chip built on the 4nm process, and uses a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05Ghz. - 19th November 2021 Qualcomm Technologies launched the new Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform, a successor to the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. It offers an increased Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 3.0 GHz and the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with up to 32 TOPS AI performance. - 28th June 2021 Nokia expands the 5G ReefShark chipset portfolio with Broadcom collaboration. - 15th June 2020

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Companies Profiled

Qualcomm

Advanced Micro Devices

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Analog Devices

Anokiwave

Broadcom

Cellnex Telecom

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Infineon Technologies

Intel

KT

Marvell

Microsoft Azure

Qorvo

Renesas Electronics

Samsung

Skyworks Solutions

UNISOC

Xilinx

ZTE

