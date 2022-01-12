Worldwide Fly Ash Industry to 2028 - Initiatives for Fly Ash Utilization Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fly Ash Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fly ash market was valued at US$ 32.83 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 45.73 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Fly ash is produced as a residue in combustion and contains fine particles such as silicon dioxide, aluminum oxide, ferric oxide, and calcium oxide (sometimes). It is a fine gray powder that has pozzolanic properties, and it can react with lime to form cement compounds that are used in a wide range of applications such as cement and concrete mixing, mines and dams, landfills, and geopolymer concrete. Fly ash improves the performance of the concrete upon mixing and also acts a catalyst for converting polyethylene during pyrolysis.
Based on application, the fly ash market is segmented into cement and concrete, block and brick, mining, road stabilization, fills and embankments, waste stabilization, and others. The cement and concrete segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Fly ash is used as a supplementary cementitious material (SCM) to manufacture Portland cement concrete. Compared to Portland cement concrete of the same workability, the use of excellent-quality fly ash with high fineness and low carbon content reduces the water demand of concrete. Moreover, the heat of hydration of concrete can be reduced by replacing cement with the same quantity of fly ash. The rapid popularity of using fly ash in concrete to achieve high-performance and strength is one of the crucial factors driving the market for the cement and concrete segment.
In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market. The market growth in this region is attributed to increasing infrastructural developments, such as the development of rail networks, fly overs, and highways; rising activities in residential and commercial construction; and high emphasis of governments and other regulatory bodies on recycling and reutilizing fly ash. Governments in countries such as India, China, and Japan have taken various initiatives to save energy and avoid dumping fly ash into landfills and ponds, resulting in the increased use of fly ash in concrete and Portland cement. Therefore, the growth of the fly ash market in Asia-Pacific is driven by rising government infrastructural development projects and increasing utilization of fly ash-based concrete for the construction of new infrastructures in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Constant Growth in Construction Industry
- Increasing Use of Fly Ash for Various Applications
Restraints
- Lack of Awareness about the Benefits or Potential Uses of Fly Ash
Opportunities
- Initiatives for Fly Ash Utilization
Future Trends
- Rising Inclination Towards Sustainable and Green Construction
Companies Mentioned
- Boral
- CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.
- HOLCIM
- Waste Management, Inc.
- Charah Solutions, Inc.
- Salt River Materials Group
- Cement Australia Pty Limited
- Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd
- Titan America, LLC.
- Aceton Industries, LLP
