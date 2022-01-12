CIM Group Leases Entire 276,183-Square-Foot Facility in Goodyear, Arizona to Solar Manufacturer Meyer Burger

CIM Group announced today that it has signed a lease with a local subsidiary of Meyer Burger Technology AG for Goodyear Airport 85, a 276,183-square-foot facility in Goodyear, Arizona for the company's first solar module production facility outside of Europe.

Meyer Burger, a manufacturer of high performance photovoltaic cells and modules based in Switzerland, selected Goodyear Airport 85 for its new manufacturing facility following a nationwide search which began in July 2021. Initial production capacity will be for the annual manufacture of 400 megawatts of solar modules for residential, commercial/industrial rooftop, and utility-scale applications. The facility is anticipated to be fully operational by year end 2022 and create approximately 250 manufacturing jobs.

"Meyer Burger is establishing roots in Arizona and expanding our footprint to the United States," said CEO Gunter Erfurt. "Solar energy will be critical to achieving U.S. and global clean energy goals, and our proprietary heterojunction cell technology and patented SmartWire module technology enable us to produce products of the highest quality and performance in order to offer our customers economically competitive solar components."

Located at 1685 S. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear Airport 85 is a newly constructed, state-of-the-art rearload industrial facility that offers 36-foot clear heights, 48 exterior dock doors, and ample car, trailer, and bicycle parking. CIM Group acquired the property in December 2021.

"Goodyear Airport 85 provides a modern facility and the capacity for design and layout of an efficient manufacturing operation that is well-located to access regional and national transportation networks allowing for prompt delivery of product to customers throughout the U.S.," said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

Goodyear Airport 85 offers proximity to the I-10 freeway and a direct connection to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Loop 303, Union Pacific Railroad, and Sky Harbor International Airport. Goodyear is located in Phoenix's southwest valley and provides proximity to Southern California which has proven to drive strong demand from both e-commerce and regional distribution centers for tenants focused on low cost of labor, cost of power, and a business-friendly climate.

For more than 25 years, CIM Group has utilized its broad expertise to own, develop, reposition, and operate real estate assets, transforming communities and creating dynamic environments throughout the Americas.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM's diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

