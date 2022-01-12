CCT Research Names Jennifer Kocour President to Lead 2022 Growth Efforts

CCT Research, known for its innovative approach to conducting clinical trials, has announced Jennifer Kocour as President. Kocour joined the company in 2020 as Chief Operating Officer and quickly helped drive operational efficiency and innovation. Her impressive background in research and strategic direction have been instrumental to CCT's rapid growth and achievement of its goals in 2021.

Kocour has a wealth of industry experience and in her role as President, will continue to further the company mission of leading today's trials to offer tomorrow's hope.

"It is a pivotal time to be part of CCT Research," said Kocour. "As our reach expands, we'll continue to strengthen our business model, empower the incredible talent of our teams, and ensure we stay dedicated to our patient-centric approach. Our formula is positioned to affect real change in the industry, and I'm honored to be serving in this role at such an important point in the company's evolution."

Since opening its doors in 2017, CCT Research has now expanded to more than 20 locations across Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Nebraska, Nevada, and Utah. The sites are located within physicians' offices, within ACO networks, and several dedicated research centers; and the company is looking to add partner sites in new markets.

"Jennifer has already built an impressive track record at CCT. Her operational and strategic vision will be a valuable asset in achieving our objectives for 2022 and beyond," said CJ Anderson, CEO of CCT Research. "She is a trusted and proven leader in her field. CCT is fortunate to have her in this position."

About CCT Research

CCT Research is a network of clinical research sites embedded in the offices of skilled physicians conducting clinical trials to offer patients with innovative medical treatments and safe, effective care options.

CCT supports research in Neurology, Family Practice, and Dermatology, with plans to include additional therapy areas soon. The company's unique model simplifies the process for trial participants and provides pharmaceutical sponsors with high-quality data. For more information, visit cctresearch.com.

