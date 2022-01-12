Neal Gerber Eisenberg Augments Intellectual Property Group with Veteran Partner Jeffrey Ward

Neal Gerber Eisenberg is pleased to announce the addition of Jeffrey S. Ward as a partner in the Intellectual Property practice group. Before joining NGE, Jeff was a partner at Green, Griffith & Borg-Breen, and Merchant & Gould.
A registered patent attorney with nearly four decades of experience, Jeff focuses on patent and trade secret litigation and strategic counseling related to pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, electrical engineering, agricultural, and food products.
"I am excited to welcome Jeff to the firm's intellectual property practice," said Robert Gerber, Managing Partner of Neal Gerber Eisenberg. "Jeff has successfully represented both patent owners and challengers through all stages of federal litigation and appeals, and he will be a terrific asset to our life sciences clients."
A significant portion of Jeff's practice includes advising pharmaceutical clients regarding the evaluation of product candidates and formulation and implementation of both patent challenge and defense strategies, including advising on associated FDA issues. He has also handled all aspects of pharmaceutical patent infringement cases concerning the Hatch-Waxman Act and has litigated disputes in various federal courts throughout the United States and before the International Trade Commission. Jeff has served as lead counsel in both bench and jury trials and has extensive experience leading numerous patent appeals, including before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
"Jeff's counseling and litigation experience will be a great advantage to our IP clients," said Thomas McDonough, co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property practice group. "He strengthens our patent litigation capabilities with his broad trial and appellate experience for clients in an array of industries."
Ward received his J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law and his B.S. in chemical engineering with distinction from the University of Illinois.
About NGE
Neal Gerber Eisenberg is a leading law firm dedicated to handling sophisticated matters for entrepreneurs, public companies, and private businesses and their owners. More than one-third of the lawyers at Neal Gerber Eisenberg were recognized in 2021 in Best Lawyers, and the firm represents scores of the Fortune 100 and many of the best-known private companies. The firm also acts as the trusted advisers to nonprofits, startups, growth companies and entrepreneurs. The firm has built over thirty years of trusted partnerships with clients that span the globe, and we meet each unique client need with the same personalized service and collaboration that provide the most practical solutions for every matter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005785/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.