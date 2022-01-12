Options Appoints Former Redline, Itiviti, and Société Générale Executive, Ted Sturiale As VP in Chicago

Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure to the global Capital Markets, today announced the appointment of Ted Sturiale as Vice President of Sales and Business Development based in Chicago.

Ted joins Options with over 20 years of experience selling advanced Capital Markets technology solutions. He has worked with some of the world's top banking and fintech companies such as Trading Technologies, Redline, Itiviti, Solarflare, Morgan Stanley, and Société Générale to expand their products and services, develop sales channels and drive significant revenue growth.

Most recently, Ted worked as a Strategic Advisor to Vectorspace AI, and a VP of Sales at CloudQuant. Prior to that, he advised Options' partner Packets2Disk. He is also an execution specialist focused on low-touch algo execution for multiple banks and brokerage desks.

Danny Moore, Options President, and CEO said, "We are excited to have Ted joining Options at such a critical stage of our journey. 2021 was a record-breaking year for Options on several fronts, and we are firing up for an even bigger 2022 across our Cloud and Colocation offerings. Having Ted's experience in sales and strategy to bolster our Chicago presence and work alongside clients in the region is undeniably beneficial for Options, our clients, and partners."

Speaking on his appointment, Ted added, "I am thrilled to join Options at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution. The products, the people and the strategy are world-class, and I look forward to working with them to bring meaningful and relevant solutions to clients in the region."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including the acquisition of ACTIV Financial, Partnership with Code Willing, and the expansion of hosting capabilities across HKEX Equities and Derivatives markets.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

