Upverter Education Joins Google for Education Initiative and Chromebook App Hub

Altium LLC ALU announced today that Upverter Education has become an official Google for Education Partner and the first and only browser-based printed circuit board (PCB) design curriculum available on the Google Chromebook App Hub. Google for Education Partners are a select group of organizations recognized for their delivery of high-quality professional development to educators. Upverter Education is now among this select group of partners that provide progressive tools and technologies to more than 100 million students, teachers, and administrators worldwide.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111006161/en/
Upverter Education has become an official Google for Education Partner and the first and only browser-based printed circuit board (PCB) design curriculum available on the Google Chromebook App Hub. (Graphic: Altium LLC)
Upverter Education, an Altium electronics design education initiative used worldwide in over 50 countries, guides students through the design, prototyping, and manufacturing of printed circuit boards.
"We're excited that Upverter Education can now be accessed through the Google Chromebook App Hub, making Altium's free electronics design curriculum and professional tools more accessible to the next generation of electronics designers worldwide," said Rea Callender, Vice President of Altium Education. "As an official Google for Education Partner, we've included tools such as Google Single Sign On, Classroom Share, and Classroom Rostering that makes it that much easier for educators to teach electronics design."
The award-winning educational program is designed by educators for both individual students and for high school and college STEM educators who are teaching electronics engineering. The modular approach of the program gives educators the flexibility to select units that enhance existing coursework, or to follow the entire six-week course.
Upverter Education covers everything from PCB design to robotics, enabling students to develop hardware engineering skills and design PCB layouts. The curriculum concludes with the delivery of students' hardware designs. For more information about Upverter Education, please visit education.upverter.com.
About Altium
Altium, LLC (ASX:ALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.
About Upverter Education
Upverter Education, launched by Altium in September 2020, addresses an essential societal need by empowering STEM educators teaching engineering, electronics design, and robotics with free key tools and classroom resources. The program has been honored with multiple awards in 2021, including the EdTech Breakthrough Award for Best Engineering Learning Solution and the Gold STEVIE® American Business Award in the Virtual Learning Solution category, further validating Altium's innovative approach to supporting STEM education.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111006161/en/
