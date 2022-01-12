ALC Introduces Service Provider Portal

Alternative student transportation company ALC Schools (ALC) today announced the launch of the ALC Provider Portal, a new tool that provides the special needs transportation innovator's nationwide network of transportation service providers with the ability to simplify and streamline their operations and achieve greater visibility into the business they do with ALC Schools.

"We truly appreciate our service providers and are excited about the opportunity to empower them and give them the tools and resources they need to better manage their business with us," said Trung Nguyen, SVP of Operations, ALC Schools. "The ALC Provider Portal is an eagerly awaited tool that many of our service providers have been looking forward to. Now, instead of calling our support team whenever they have a question about a driver or route, they can simply log in to the portal and receive the information more quickly and efficiently."

Key features and capabilities include:

Driver and trip management

The ability to check driver eligibility and available routes for which their business is responsible

Phaedra McMahan, Owner and Manager for Let's Ride! LLC, an ALC Schools service provider, said, "I love the new ALC Schools Provider Portal. Each night, I'm able to log in and confirm that the route assignments for the following day are all set. Having the ability to confirm what each driver is scheduled to do has helped us to be more efficient and minimize errors. I also appreciate being able to download an entire day's routes in an Excel spreadsheet with the click of a button."

"The ALC Schools Provider Portal has been helpful by allowing us to see in real-time when a district has canceled routes or if a substitute driver needs to be quickly redeployed," said Myriam Delien, Field Rep, Integrity Trans Group. "The portal, combined with the ALC Driver App are two great tools for helping us manage our drivers and our business with ALC. And even if we have to reference static PDF routes sheets in emergency situations, we can always access the most up-to-date route info from the portal."

"We are pleased to be launching the provider portal and will continue to add features and functionality that will help to drive efficiency and productivity for our service provider partners," said Bryan Glenn, Chief Technology Officer, ALC Schools.

ALC Schools' Service Providers can access the portal utilizing their unique user ID and password at: https://sp.alcschools.com.

About ALC Schools

ALC Schools is the nationwide safety leader in alternative student transportation and subject matter experts on federal, state, and district transportation requirements. Leveraging its proprietary Smart Routing Technology and custom-tailored services, the company has been a driving force in alleviating driver shortages, accommodating varying bell times, and serving the unique needs of McKinney-Vento, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district students.

Learn more at www.alcschools.com.

