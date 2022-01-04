DTEX Systems Achieves Highest Total Score Among Fast Moving Leaders in the 2021 GigaOm Radar Report for UEBA

DTEX InTERCEPT Receives ‘Exceptional' Rating for Lightweight Agent-based Deployment Model, Support for Large Enterprises, Integrated Investigation Tools, Data Masking, Distributed Endpoint Support, and Completeness of Feature Set

DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security CompanyTM, today announced that its DTEX InTERCEPT Platform was named a Leader in GigaOm's 2021 Radar Report for UEBA, while also being recognized as the fastest moving innovative solution among the six vendors evaluated.

"DTEX was placed in the feature and innovator quadrant as a fast moving leader due to its distinctive approach to solving the challenges that drive large and distributed organizations to adopt UEBA solutions," said Chris Ray, security researcher at GigaOm. "InTERCEPT provides a deep level of insight into user and entity behaviors through its unique metadata gathering capabilities, delivering accurate and real-time insider risk intelligence without invading user privacy. The platform is simple to deploy and its dynamic capabilities reduce administrative overhead, while enabling security teams to make better decisions, faster."

DTEX InTERCEPT provides visibility to all user activity no matter where that activity takes place—on or off the corporate network. The solution's hundreds of known bad behavior patterns, or ‘Indicators of Intent,' identify malicious activities and abnormal behaviors without the months of tuning required by legacy UEBA solutions. DTEX InTERCEPT collects user behavior metadata from the endpoint, providing a dedicated signal that sees the important activity that network-based tools and event logs miss. This provides near-real-time visibility that gives analysts the full context needed to dismiss or act on suspicious user activity accurately and quickly.

In addition to the distinction as a fast moving innovative leader, DTEX InTERCEPT received exceptional ratings for its lightweight agent-based deployment architecture, integrated investigation tools, data masking capabilities for end-user privacy, support for distributed endpoint and remote workforce security, and completeness of feature set. Additionally, DTEX InTERCEPT received high scores for its ease-of-use, flexibility overall TCO/ROI, and scalability.

The GigaOm Radar Report also highlights DTEX's deep integrations with Splunk and CrowdStrike. These strategic partnerships enable joint customers to gain a range of benefits. DTEX leverages components of the Splunk Enterprise Security platform to deliver unique insights and analytics to user-born risks, providing organizations with quicker insights into potential security concerns. Additionally, the partnership between DTEX and CrowdStrike integrates UEBA effectively into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver human behavioral context to threats identified by cyber sensors.

"Many malicious actions look like legitimate business activities—downloading files, copying and pasting data, taking screenshots, compressing files, and sharing sensitive information," said Jonathan Daly, Chief Marketing Officer at DTEX Systems. "Without historical context and behavioral sequence analysis, however, trying to interpret the intent of a user's activity is nearly impossible. Humans are the last, and most important, piece to solving the enterprise cyber security puzzle. DTEX InTERCEPT is this piece and the solution needed to most accurately assess risk and best protect organizations against threats caused by malicious insiders, negligent users, and compromised identities."

Download the full GigaOm report for UEBA here: https://www2.dtexsystems.com/UEBA-gigaom-radar-report-2021.

In July of 2021, DTEX System was also recognized by GigaOm as a Fast Mover and Leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Data Loss Prevention, 2021.

To learn more about DTEX InTERCEPT for User and Entity Behavior Analytics, visit: https://www.dtexsystems.com/solutions/user-entity-behavior-analytics-ueba/.

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral "indicators of intent" to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.

