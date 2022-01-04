Antares Supports Acquisition of Community Medical Services by FFL Partners and Two Sigma Impact

Antares announced today that it served as sole lead arranger and is acting as administrative agent on senior secured credit facilities to support the acquisition of Community Medical Services (CMS) by FFL Partners and Two Sigma Impact.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, CMS operates more than 45 clinics in 9 states. The company aims to provide high-efficacy treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) while reducing the stigma associated with it. CMS is credited with opening the nation's first 24-hour opioid treatment-on-demand center in Phoenix in 2017. The company was an early adopter of telemedicine and currently delivers about half of its services via the medium.

"The Antares team knows the behavioral health space well and was quick to use that knowledge to evaluate and commit to supporting our investment in CMS," said Rajat Duggal, partner with FFL Partners.

"Antares was efficient throughout and brought a high level of expertise to the process," said Geoff Lieberthal, partner with Two Sigma Impact. "We look forward to using our combined resources to support the growth of CMS in their mission to provide compassionate addiction treatment."

"CMS is a differentiated, mission-driven company with an experienced, passionate and proven leadership team," said Mary (Gaede) Rose, managing director with Antares. "We're pleased to have worked closely with FFL Partners and Two Sigma Impact to support their investment and help further the work of CMS to not only provide treatment for OUD but also improve access for those who otherwise would not be able to receive care."

