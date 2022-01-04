GTY Technology Appoints Katerina Goros as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. GTYH ("GTY"), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution for the public sector, announced today the appointment of Katerina Goros as the new Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Goros will lead all HR operations for GTY, creating policy and providing expert strategic advice on all people-related matters.

As Senior Vice President, Katerina will be responsible for talent acquisition, developing and implementing employee relations policies, and establishing creative and impactful HR strategies. A key function of the role will be to align HR practices across all six GTY business units across two countries to effectively balance individual organizational cultures with streamlined business operations. Katerina will also emphasize the acceleration of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across company programs and initiatives.

"GTY Technology is in a very exciting period of growth, and having the right people and culture are invaluable to the success of our mission to support our customers in the public sector," said TJ Parass, GTY CEO. "We're excited to welcome Katerina to our GTY executive team and look forward to the perspective she will bring to our organization. She and her team will play a pivotal role in our efforts to attract and retain the best team as we scale as a company."

Katerina brings 25 years of experience in the information technology and financial services sectors. Previously she has held leadership roles in Human Resources, Transformation, and Sales and Business Development at RBC Insurance. Prior to her tenure at RBC, Katerina held global positions at IBM where she held various roles in Human Resources, Finance, and Consulting.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. GTYH ("GTY") brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides solutions to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company's expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other public health crises, on our operations, our customers and the economy; (2) the risk that the ongoing integration of the businesses acquired in our business combination disrupts current plans and operations; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) our failure to generate sufficient cash flow from our business to make payments on our debt; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

