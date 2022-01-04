Tekion Expands Cloud Hosting Options with Microsoft Azure

Tekion, innovator of the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail SaaS platform, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to enable new capabilities for automotive manufacturers using Microsoft Azure.

Over the next year, Tekion's cloud-based platform will integrate with Azure for Tekion's enterprise customers. It's the first of several programs Tekion has planned that integrates various Azure services.

"We're excited to collaborate with Microsoft to extend our cloud-native technology to the Azure platform for our enterprise customers," said Guru Sankararaman, CFO & SVP of Operations at Tekion. "We are committed to providing innovative solutions on a secure and scalable platform for our enterprise customers and partner ecosystems."

Tekion's cloud-based platform modernizes the end-to-end automotive retail journey and transforms sales and service experiences to suit today's tech-savvy customer needs. It enables seamless customer engagement and the highest level of operational efficiencies with its cutting-edge platform built with IoT, AI and machine learning at its core.

"Transformation of automotive customer experience is crucial for the industry," said Sanjay Ravi, General Manager of Automotive, Mobility and Transportation Industry at Microsoft. "We are working with Tekion to help accelerate the development of next-generation capabilities for its automotive retail platform and rapidly bring these innovations to the market."

About Tekion

Disrupting a 50-year reliance on aging Dealer Management System platforms, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the cloud-native automotive retail platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This transformative dealership software platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, ARC is simplifying the dealer/consumer relationship and journey. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 1,000 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

