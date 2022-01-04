Manna Pro® Products Acquires Oxbow Animal Health to Grow Brand Portfolio for Small Pets

Company's Largest Acquisition Demonstrates Commitment to Building a Broad Portfolio of Trusted Brands that Provide Care for Pets of All Sizes
Manna Pro® Products, a St. Louis-based manufacturer and marketer of pet care and nutrition products, has acquired Oxbow Animal Health, a 30-year-old small animal wellness brand that offers premium whole foods, supplements, treats and supplies for rabbits, guinea pigs, gerbils, hamsters, chinchillas and more.
The companion pet category, including small animal, continues a path of strong growth as pet ownership and engagement maintains momentum after its acceleration during the pandemic. Manna Pro has benefitted from this trend, growing its market share across several pet categories.
"Oxbow Animal Health started with one farmer's passion and grew into a category-leading brand with a global commitment to small animal health," said John Howe, CEO, Manna Pro. "It complements our diverse pet portfolio of wholesome products for animals small to large and shares our commitment to quality, innovation and overall advancement of pet health."
This is Manna Pro's largest acquisition and continues the company's commitment to increase its offering to meet the comprehensive needs of pet owners.
"Oxbow is proud to join Manna Pro's family of premium brands, and we're confident in our combined ability to meet the needs of pets small and large," said Deb Buhro, CEO, Oxbow Animal Health. "Manna Pro shares Oxbow's longstanding commitment to make a meaningful difference in the lives of pets and the people who love them, and we're delighted to merge our knowledge and passion with theirs in pursuit of this important mission."
Manna Pro is owned by funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle.
About Manna Pro
Manna Pro is a recognized leader in the care and nurturing of pets, with roots going back to 1842 and long-established brands in companion pet, backyard chicken, equine, and small animal categories. For more information visit www.mannapro.com.
For more information on Oxbow, visit www.oxbowanimalhealth.com.
