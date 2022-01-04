BAE Systems Awarded $154 Million to Deliver Engineering and Technical Integration Services to U.S. Navy

BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract worth up to $154 million to continue supporting the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field. Under the contract awarded in November, BAE Systems will support the rapid integration and sustainment of command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems for the Special Communications Mission Systems Division.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005177/en/
BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract worth up to $154 million to continue supporting the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field. BAE
"Those on the front lines need rapid integration of the latest technologies to ensure open, clear, secure, and reliable communications," said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions. "Our C5ISR experts will provide custom solutions for military and commercial based communications platforms that will enable enhanced capabilities within the U.S. and abroad."
BAE Systems' production and technical leads provide lifecycle sustainment, front-end production and systems engineering, and installation services at the customer's Special Communication Rapid Integration Facility. They deliver high-quality, integrated components and systems for small and large craft, commercial and militarized vehicles, transit cases, radio and mobile communications, fixed base stations, command centers, and intelligence systems. The completed systems are supplied to the Navy, Special Operations Forces, the Department of Homeland Security, and other Department of Defense and non-defense agencies.
Approved for public release; unlimited distribution
Not Export Controlled per # IS-2021-1716.
NAVAIR Public Release 2021-971. Distribution Statement A – Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005177/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.