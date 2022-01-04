VBA and Payspan Announce Partnership to Simplify Benefits Selection and Payment

Payspan brings premium payment and management enhancements to VBAGateway with their Shop and Enroll solution for members and payers.
VBA, a leading-edge healthcare software company, and Payspan, an industry leader in payment automation services, announced their partnership to help facilitate benefits selection and premium payments for health plan members.
Shop and Enroll offers members a simple way to navigate benefits selection and a flexible premium payment system within a secure, trusted environment. VBA and Payspan will offer Shop and Enroll within the member-focused VBAGateway and VBA Total Enrollment solutions, providing a way for members to select their benefits, opt in to recurring payments, and securely make premium payments.
"Consumers want simple online tools to help them choose their benefits. Shop and Enroll lets members elect coverage, pay their premiums, and access payment information in one place," said Michael Clayton, CEO & President of VBA. "Payspan is a trusted provider of payment reimbursement solutions, and their technology drastically streamlines the payment process. We are proud to provide members and payers with a transparent, intuitive platform they can use with confidence."
In addition to improving the benefits selection process, Shop and Enroll also offers a recurring payment option and notification of payment due to ensure members never miss a payment. VBAGateway and VBA Total Enrollment boast leading industry security and compliance for extra peace of mind for both members and payers.
"We're thrilled to offer Shop and Enroll within VBAGateway and VBA Total Enrollment," said Rob Pinataro, CEO of Payspan. "By integrating Shop and Enroll into VBA's member engagement platforms, we offer payers a solution that makes the benefits selection and payment experience a positive one for their members, which can build loyalty and give payers a competitive edge."
About VBA
VBA is a proactive, leading-edge software design company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides one common architecture for all benefit administration. Our software development process focuses on continuous improvement to address market demands and ever-changing industry requirements. This empowers our clients to focus on business strategy and growth while streamlining their operations. Learn more at vbasoftware.com.
About Payspan
Payspan offers payment solutions for health plans and providers seeking to increase adoption of electronic payments, engage patient-members and accelerate quality care. We have the largest healthcare-focused, provider-centric electronic payment network with 600+ health plans, 100 million+ members and 1.3 million provider payees, having achieved EFT adoption rates up to 99% for both regional and large health plans. Learn more at payspan.com.
