WeLearn Launches Free Strategic Corporate Learning Problem Solving Service, WeLearnX

Designed to help L&D leaders rethink and improve learning and workforce strategies

WeLearn, a learning solutions and workforce development company, is excited to announce the launch of its newest free consulting service, WeLearnX. WeLearnX is a free strategy and design thinking session focused on enabling organizations to take the next step in changing the way they think about design and learning content development. This service was created for learning leaders, HR professionals, L&D strategists and any professional who works in training, development and employee upskilling.

WeLearnX can benefit organizations that are:

Looking for ways to pivot learning/training strategies.

Seeking more engagement from learners.

Needing to explore more meaningful ways in which to optimize learning technology stacks.

Ready to take learning experiences to the next level.

And more.

"At WeLearn, we believe that every great strategy starts with a conversation," said Sean Stowers, WeLearn CEO. "Whether you are looking to change the way you deliver learning or how you recruit and retain workers, if you do not have a well thought out strategy, the odds of success will not be in your favor. With strategic thinking and thoughtful design, it is possible to reach your learners where they are and inspire them to upskill, reskill, and learn - advancing both individuals and organizations. Our passion is learning and we are excited to offer some inspiration and fresh ideas to those looking for a new perspective."

To set up a free strategy session and learn more about this service, contact WeLearn here.

About WeLearn

WeLearn is on a mission to help organizations build better humans through learning. It provides a full range of services to assist our partners in building world class learning and a world class workforce. WeLearn is also the recipient of three coveted bronze Brandon Hall Group Awards that include: Best Advance in Creation of a Learning Strategy, Best Advance in Content Development and Best Learning Team. Learn more about the work here.

