WeLearn Launches Free Strategic Corporate Learning Problem Solving Service, WeLearnX

Designed to help L&D leaders rethink and improve learning and workforce strategies
WeLearn, a learning solutions and workforce development company, is excited to announce the launch of its newest free consulting service, WeLearnX. WeLearnX is a free strategy and design thinking session focused on enabling organizations to take the next step in changing the way they think about design and learning content development. This service was created for learning leaders, HR professionals, L&D strategists and any professional who works in training, development and employee upskilling.
WeLearnX can benefit organizations that are:
- Looking for ways to pivot learning/training strategies.
- Seeking more engagement from learners.
- Needing to explore more meaningful ways in which to optimize learning technology stacks.
- Ready to take learning experiences to the next level.
- And more.
"At WeLearn, we believe that every great strategy starts with a conversation," said Sean Stowers, WeLearn CEO. "Whether you are looking to change the way you deliver learning or how you recruit and retain workers, if you do not have a well thought out strategy, the odds of success will not be in your favor. With strategic thinking and thoughtful design, it is possible to reach your learners where they are and inspire them to upskill, reskill, and learn - advancing both individuals and organizations. Our passion is learning and we are excited to offer some inspiration and fresh ideas to those looking for a new perspective."
To set up a free strategy session and learn more about this service, contact WeLearn here.
About WeLearn
WeLearn is on a mission to help organizations build better humans through learning. It provides a full range of services to assist our partners in building world class learning and a world class workforce. WeLearn is also the recipient of three coveted bronze Brandon Hall Group Awards that include: Best Advance in Creation of a Learning Strategy, Best Advance in Content Development and Best Learning Team. Learn more about the work here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005005/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.