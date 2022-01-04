Perfect Corp.'s groundbreaking AI & AR technology solutions are now discoverable through an immersive virtual try-on experience
In response to growing concerns around COVID-19, Perfect Corp. has today announced that it will scale back its presence at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, and offer access to its most innovative technologies powering the newest AI and AR-powered solutions through a Metaverse virtual experience on the Perfect Corp. website. Through this 3D virtual booth, Perfect Corp. will showcase the newest AR Metaverse, NFT, and beauty and fashion tech innovations, bringing the latest technology to life in an interactive and engaging virtual space.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005682/en/
Perfect Corp. Launches CES 2022 Metaverse Booth Experience Showcasing the Latest Beauty & Fashion Metaverse-ready Tech Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Biggest AI & AR Metaverse Trends of 2022 and Beyond
Perfect Corp.'s virtual booth experience will provide a first look at the AI & AR beauty and fashion tech innovations that are set to enrich customer experiences and prepare brands for the forthcoming Metaverse, with beauty-related NFTs and other virtual assets. In the 3D booth, visitors will have the opportunity to schedule a virtual guided tour with a brand success expert to view demos and learn more about Perfect Corp.'s newest technologies. Perfect Corp. invites booth visitors to schedule a virtual guided tour with their team, ask questions, and learn about the featured technologies and solutions. Booth attendees will have the opportunity to explore Perfect Corp.'s:
- AR Metaverse and Beauty & Fashion NFTs - democratizing access to beauty & fashion virtual assets by bringing digital products from the Metaverse world to all camera-enabled devices, as well as creating beauty and fashion NFTs and enabling fully immersive eCommerce virtual try-on experiences in the Metaverse.
- Beauty Tech Solutions - offering world-leading Virtual Try-On solutions for Makeup, Hair Color, Nail Polish, and more, as well as the advanced AI Skin Analysis tool and pioneering AR makeup application guide technology – YouCam Tutorial.
- Fashion and Accessories Tech Solutions - delivering award-winning Virtual Try-On experiences for Eyewear, Earrings, Accessories, Watches, Bracelets, and Rings for immersive shopping experiences.
"We look forward to connecting with brands and tech enthusiasts through this year's reimagined CES virtual booth," said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. "We are excited to share our newest AI and AR advancements with the tech and retail industries. As the Metaverse presents new opportunities to reimagine the future of consumer engagement, we know that our award-winning solutions will help beauty and fashion companies of all sizes to drive personalization, and revolutionize their omnichannel shopping experiences in 2022."
Learn More about Perfect Corp.'s AI & AR Solutions at CES 2022 In-Person Panel Sessions
In addition to the virtual booth experience on the Perfect Corp. website, in-person attendees of CES 2022 in Las Vegas are invited to learn more about Perfect Corp.'s AI and AR innovations at two panel sessions with Perfect Corp. General Manager and SVP, Wayne Liu,
- AI, Image Recognition and Computer Imaging: Retail's Saviors: Thursday, January 6th at 10:00-10:40 AM PT in N258 in LVCC North. This session will dive into the latest AI and AR tech innovation reshaping the retail experience.
- Personal Health Meets Personal Wellness: Thursday, January 6th from 11:00-11:40 AM PT in room 4404 at the Venetian Marcello. Session attendees will learn more about the evolution of beauty and the emerging technologies that are building a new marketplace for beauty shoppers.
To access the Perfect Corp. virtual booth experience, please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/CES2022
To schedule a virtual guided tour of the Perfect Corp. virtual booth, please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/CES2022
To learn more about the latest innovations from Perfect Corp., please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog/commerce/discover-sustainability-focused-ai-and-ar-powered-solutions-at-ces-2022
About Perfect Corp.
Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. Recognized as the AI and AR powerhouse, our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to offer results-driven, interactive, and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion tech business solutions for brands and retailers. On the consumer side, with over 950 million downloads globally, the immersive collection of YouCam apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, provide a platform for individuals to virtually try-on products, looks, and styles conveniently from their smart device. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read the Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.
