Mass Notification Systems Market, by Solution, Application, Vertical, Product, Region - Global Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mass Notification Systems Market, By Solution, By Application, By Vertical, By Product, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Emergency management is a branch of mass notification systems, which deals with emergency management and monitoring.
An emergency management system has many sub branches which include disaster management, security management and civil protection. These emergency management sub branches are there to assist public and private organizations in dealing with emergencies ranging from terrorist attacks to natural disasters.
Public organizations like police departments, fire departments and other municipal departments get bulk of their operations and their budgeting power from federal government sources. The federal government also ensures that these emergency services are provided free of cost to all individuals, communities and organizations.
Emergency mass notification systems are designed for multiple use case scenarios. An emergency management system is a single channel communication platform that organizations and businesses may use to instantly alert workers in the event of a potential emergency.
During an emergency, like a natural disaster, terrorist attack or cyber-attack, in which many people will lose their lives, this technology is used to instantly send out bulk notifications to all subscribers using different channels, like text message, email, telephone calls and others. This will ensure speedy communication and responses.
Market Dynamics:
Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global mass notification systems market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Wahsega launched Carina, a next-generation mass notification system.
Moreover, launch of integrated solutions is also expected to aid in growth of the global mass notification systems market. For instance, in April 2021, GeoComm, a provider of public safety location intelligence, and Rave Mobile Safety, a provider of critical communication and collaboration technology, announced integration of authoritative 9-1-1 location data into emergency mass notification system.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global mass notification systems market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global mass notification systems market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include AtHoc, Inc.-(BlackBerry Limited), F24 AG, Eaton Corporation plc, xMatters, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Omnilert, LLC, IBM Corporation, Mir3, Inc., Siemens AG, Metis Secure Solutions, LLC, and Everbridge, Inc.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global mass notification systems market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global mass notification systems market
Detailed Segmentation:
Companies Mentioned
- AtHoc Inc
- F24 AG
- Eaton Corporation plc
- xMatters Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Omnilert LLC
- IBM Corporation
- Mir3 Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Metis Secure Solutions LLC
- Everbridge Inc
Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Solution:
- In-building Solution
- Wide-area Solution
- Distributed Recipient Solutions
Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Application:
- Interoperable Emergency Communication
- Integrated Public Alert and Warning
- Business Continuity (BC) & Disaster Recovery (DR)
- Business Operation
Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Vertical:
- Commercial
- Education
- Energy & Power
- Healthcare
- Defense
- Automotive
- Transportation & Logistics
- Government Institutions
Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Product:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8j0lh
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005712/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.