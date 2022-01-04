Global Building Technologies and Services Post-COVID-19 Trends & Growth Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Building Technologies and Services Post-COVID-19 Trends & Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has identified growth opportunities that hold the key for unlocking market transformation in the short-to-medium term. Market participants that capitalize on these opportunities will gain an early-mover advantage and a strong competitive edge in this high-potential industry.

This analysis explores how the market is evolving toward a post-COVID-19 world and discusses what market participants can do to surge ahead in this rapidly changing, competitive arena. The post-pandemic era will present a new reality with several significant growth opportunities available for companies that are open to tapping into the transformation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every sector in some capacity and has forced market participants across industries to undergo rapid transformation. The building technologies and services industry is no exception and is at the cusp of a considerable shift. These changes are not restricted to technological or building design changes but involve how organizations will manage buildings in a post-COVID-19 world.

This publisher recognizes a paradigm shift occurring across the entire global building technologies and services industry that is severely impacting product offerings, competitive landscapes, distribution channels, and business models.

Research Scope

Market predictions, trends, and growth opportunities have been analyzed for the 5 key segments of the building technologies and services market:

Building automation systems (BAS)

Light-emitting diode (LED) lighting

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems

Facility management (FM)

Elevators and escalators (E&E)

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key growth opportunities for industry participants in each segment of the building technologies and services industry?

What post-COVID-19 technologies and applications will reshape the industry?

What should market participants do to stay relevant in this rapidly changing industry?

What are the post-COVID-19 best practices and use cases launched and demonstrated by industry participants?

How is each region going to perform in the next 5 years? What are the key regions to target?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Building Technologies and Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors for Building Technologies and Services

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

COVID-19 Impact on Building Technologies and Services Segments

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology and Service Segments

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - BAS

Key Growth Metrics for BAS

Revenue Forecast - BAS

Revenue Forecast by Region - BAS

Forecast Analysis - BAS

Competitive Environment - BAS

Post-COVID-19 Trends for BAS

Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in BAS

Growth Opportunity Analysis - LED Lighting

Key Growth Metrics for LED Lighting

Revenue Forecast - LED Lighting

Revenue Forecast by Region - LED Lighting

Forecast Analysis - LED Lighting

Competitive Environment - LED Lighting

Post-COVID-19 Trends for LED Lighting

Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in LED Lighting

Growth Opportunity Analysis - HVAC

Key Growth Metrics for HVAC

Revenue Forecast - HVAC

Revenue Forecast by Region - HVAC

Forecast Analysis - HVAC

Competitive Environment - HVAC

Post-COVID-19 Trends for HVAC

Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in HVAC

Growth Opportunity Analysis - FM

Key Growth Metrics for FM

Revenue Forecast - FM

Revenue Forecast by Region - FM

Forecast Analysis - FM

Competitive Environment - FM

Post-COVID-19 Trends for FM

Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in FM

Growth Opportunity Analysis - E&E

Key Growth Metrics for E&E

Revenue Forecast - E&E

Revenue Forecast by Region - E&E

Forecast Analysis - E&E

Competitive Environment - E&E

Post-COVID-19 Trends for E&E

Post-COVID-19 Best Practices and Use Cases in E&E

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainability for Service Value Creation

Growth Opportunity 2: Digitalization for Better Service Outcomes and Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 3: Health and Wellness Focus for Customer Productivity

Growth Opportunity 4: New Business Models for Service Penetration

Conclusion

Key Conclusions

10 Actions for Growth Opportunities in Building Technologies and Services

Next Steps

