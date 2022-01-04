Relation Announces Leadership for West Region

New President and Sales Leader named.
Relation Insurance Services, Inc. ("Relation") announced today the promotions of Greg Merrill and Michael Lorente, to lead the company's efforts in the west region of the U.S. They will manage teams working under both the Relation and Pan American (A Relation Company) brands.
"Greg and Michael are veterans of the industry and experts in the western market in particular," said Joe Tatum, Relation's Chief Executive Officer. "Their customer-focused approach has always produced results and we are looking forward to more great things from them."
Merrill, who is celebrating his 19th year with the company, was previously Executive Vice President and Director of Crop Insurance Services for Pan American. Based out of Fresno, California, he has spent his entire career providing insurance solutions to agribusiness clients. He earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Master's University in Santa Clarita, CA and holds two professional designations: Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist (AFIS). Merrill's areas of expertise include workers' comp, commercial package, captive programs, and crop insurance. In his new role as President, West Region, Merrill will oversee operations in the western U.S. and develop strategies to orchestrate growth through organic sales and key partner acquisitions.
Lorente started his career as a producer for Pan American. In his more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry, he has built a large book of business with a focus on the agribusiness of mid- to large-size growers, wineries, nut processors and farm labor contractors. In his most recent role, Lorente was responsible for new business development and retention of current clients. As the new Western Region Sales Leader, he will focus on organic growth in that region along with his passion of driving a supportive culture where producers and service staff work together as a cohesive team.
"We're excited about these new opportunities for Greg and Michael," Tatum said. "We're fortunate to have such talent in the Relation family and look forward to their continued leadership for our team in the west."
About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.
Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 585 employees across more than 50 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit: www.relationinsurance.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005696/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.