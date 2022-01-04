Relation Announces Leadership for West Region

New President and Sales Leader named.

Relation Insurance Services, Inc. ("Relation") announced today the promotions of Greg Merrill and Michael Lorente, to lead the company's efforts in the west region of the U.S. They will manage teams working under both the Relation and Pan American (A Relation Company) brands.

"Greg and Michael are veterans of the industry and experts in the western market in particular," said Joe Tatum, Relation's Chief Executive Officer. "Their customer-focused approach has always produced results and we are looking forward to more great things from them."

Merrill, who is celebrating his 19th year with the company, was previously Executive Vice President and Director of Crop Insurance Services for Pan American. Based out of Fresno, California, he has spent his entire career providing insurance solutions to agribusiness clients. He earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Master's University in Santa Clarita, CA and holds two professional designations: Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist (AFIS). Merrill's areas of expertise include workers' comp, commercial package, captive programs, and crop insurance. In his new role as President, West Region, Merrill will oversee operations in the western U.S. and develop strategies to orchestrate growth through organic sales and key partner acquisitions.

Lorente started his career as a producer for Pan American. In his more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry, he has built a large book of business with a focus on the agribusiness of mid- to large-size growers, wineries, nut processors and farm labor contractors. In his most recent role, Lorente was responsible for new business development and retention of current clients. As the new Western Region Sales Leader, he will focus on organic growth in that region along with his passion of driving a supportive culture where producers and service staff work together as a cohesive team.

"We're excited about these new opportunities for Greg and Michael," Tatum said. "We're fortunate to have such talent in the Relation family and look forward to their continued leadership for our team in the west."

