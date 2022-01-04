Sharp NEC Display Solutions Introduces NC1843ML Blue Laser Projector

Featuring a built-in modular laser light source, 4K resolution, and 50,000* hours of life, this next generation projector offers exceptional value

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, today announced the availability of the NC1843ML laser projector, the newest addition to its digital cinema projection series. The NC1843ML is the ideal projection solution for theaters with small and medium screens, and is also suitable for museum, house of worship, and art exhibit applications.

The reliable new cinema projection solution with interchangeable laser light sources in the projector head provides a lifetime of up to 50,000* hours, leading to less maintenance and lower total cost of ownership. In addition to future-proofing, the NC1843ML also boasts increased flexibility, as it can be installed on the floor or the ceiling without the need for an exhaust system and features a wide variety of lens options.

The NC1843ML's next generation laser module uses a blue laser light source and produces 18,000 lumens of brightness. The use of the blue laser and 4K DC-compliant quality creates a magnificent image bright enough to display on screens from 62-72 feet (roughly 19-22 meters) in DCI color.

"In accordance with the rest of the modular laser projectors in our digital cinema lineup, the NC1843ML provides outstanding performance at a competitive price," said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager at Sharp NEC Display Solutions. "With high hopes of theatres continuing to bounce back in 2022, the modularity of this projection technology plays a large role in accessibility and is another avenue for theater owners and operators to protect their investment."

*The lifetime may vary depending upon environmental conditions and does not constitute the warranty period.

