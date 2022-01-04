Harris Williams Advises Valley Proteins, Inc. on Its Pending Sale to Darling Ingredients Inc.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Valley Proteins, Inc. (Valley Proteins) on its pending sale to Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR Darling))). Valley Proteins is a leader in recovering, rendering, and recycling animal by-products and waste cooking oil from the food industry to create sustainable solutions for animal feed, pet food, and renewable fuels. The transaction is being led by the Harris Williams Business Services Group and Consumer Group, including Ryan Freeman, Derek Lewis, Bernardo Villar and Christian Brumbaugh.

"Valley Proteins' leadership in the fast-growing poultry segment, integral role in the protein supply chain, and the continued secular shift towards more environmentally friendly solutions positions the company to continue to grow as a key provider to many leading producers within the protein and renewable fuel segments," said Ryan Freeman, a managing director at Harris Williams. "The company is well established, and we are excited to see how the business will continue to thrive under Darling's ownership."

Valley Proteins is a leading independent renderer and recycler of inedible animal by-products and waste cooking oil used to create renewable resources for the development of quality products across various end-markets. For over 70 years, Valley Proteins has been providing an invaluable service to global economies and the environment. Through its core competencies in rendering and recycling, the company sets the standard in creating valuable products from renewable resources. Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, the company employs 1,900 people and operates a fleet of 550 vehicles across 18 production facilities in 12 states.

Darling is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing them into specialty ingredients such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling was named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021 by TBD Media Group. The company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen its promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing its services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. Darling is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC.

The Harris Williams Business Services Group has experience advising companies that provide a range of commercial, industrial and professional services. For more information on the firm's Business Services Group and other recent transactions, visit the Business Services Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed transactions across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group's section of the Harris Williams website.

