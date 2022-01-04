Torchy's Tacos Kicks Off the New Year with Launch of Taco Junkies Rewards Club, Free Queso for Life

Rewards members who make a purchase in January will have the chance to win 2,022 prizes, including limited-time merch, 1,500 free tacos and a lifetime supply of Green Chile Queso for one lucky Taco Junkie

This New Year's, Torchy's Tacos wants you to make a resolution you can keep: eat more tacos and queso! The Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso is kicking off 2022 with the launch of its Taco Junkies Rewards Club – a one-of-a-kind loyalty program that rewards Torchy's most loyal fans with surprise offers, from complimentary birthday queso to access to insider Torchy's experiences you can't get anywhere else.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005501/en/

Torchy's Tacos has officially launched its Taco Junkies Rewards Club, the brand's first loyalty program to reward its most loyal Taco Junkies with offers and other member-exclusive rewards. (Photo Credit: Torchy's Tacos)

To celebrate the launch, Torchy's has unveiled its Body By Queso sweepstakes challenging fans to drop those weights and pick up tacos and queso in the New Year, because let's be real, Queso Life is better than Gym Life. Fans who are enrolled in the Taco Junkies Rewards Club and make a purchase in January will automatically be entered into the Body By Queso Sweepstakes for a chance to win 2,022 prizes, from free tacos to limited-edition Body by Queso swag packs and the ultimate grand prize of free Green Chile Queso for life for one lucky member*.

"At Torchy's, we love our fans as much as they love our tacos and queso! With our new Taco Junkies Rewards Club, we're able to celebrate and thank our die-hard fans with surprise rewards like free birthday queso and other treats from the menu, to insider Torchy's experiences like VIP taco tastings, members' only merch and more, just for ordering your Torchy's favorites," said Mike Rypka, founder and CEO at Torchy's Tacos. "With our loyalty program kicking off in the new year, we figured it was a perfect opportunity to encourage fans to listen to the little devil on their shoulders and poke fun at all of us who only hit the gym in January. So here's to a resolution we can all keep: enjoying delicious tacos and queso while earning Damn Good rewards! Happy New Year, Taco Junkies!"

Torchy's "Body By Queso" 2,022 prizes include:

1,500 Free Tacos of the Month

500 limited-edition "Body By Queso" T-shirts

21 "Body By Queso" swag packs which include a hoodie, t-shirt, joggers, water bottle and gym bag

Grand Prize for one lucky winner – Queso for Life: Torchy's world-famous Green Chile Queso, known as the "golden elixir," that Taco Junkies go crazy for year-round**

Queso-loving fans can also snag the full Body By Queso collection by visiting torchysmerch.com in January and lift those chips in comfy, athleisure style.

Taco Junkies Can Earn Rewards Year-Round

Eat tacos, earn rewards! It's as simple as that once you're a Torchy's Taco Junkie.

Eat: Every time you make a purchase, you're closer to your next reward and the next level!

Every time you make a purchase, you're closer to your next reward and the next level! Enjoy : Keep your eyes peeled for earned rewards, members-only exclusives and Damn Good surprises!

: Keep your eyes peeled for earned rewards, members-only exclusives and Damn Good surprises! Earn: Climb your way to Legend status. Be sure to log into your Taco Junkies account with every mobile order or check-in at your local Torchy's! Available rewards will automatically load to guests' Taco Junkies account for redemption.

Climb your way to Legend status. Be sure to log into your Taco Junkies account with every mobile order or check-in at your local Torchy's! Available rewards will automatically load to guests' Taco Junkies account for redemption. Repeat: The more you visit, the more rewards you'll be eligible to earn! The easiest way to collect rewards and keep track of your level is through the Torchy's App. Don't have the app? Download it now on the Apple App Store or Google Play. For online or app orders, guests can sign into their Taco Junkies account to earn credit on eligible orders and redeem available rewards at checkout. For in-restaurant purchases, guests can scan their personal QR Code in the Torchy's App to check-in and use available rewards.

The more you visit, the more rewards you'll be eligible to earn! The easiest way to collect rewards and keep track of your level is through the Torchy's App. Don't have the app? Download it now on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

All taco-lovin' fans ages 13 and above in the United States can sign up for Torchy's Taco Junkies Rewards Club at Torchys.com or the Torchy's App. New members will receive a reward for a free half Green Chile Queso + Chips, just for signing up!

New Year, New Taco and Drink of the Month!

That's not all Taco Junkies can look forward to in the new year. Stop by Torchy's all month to enjoy January's Taco of the Month – The Midnight Cowboy – featuring seasoned ground beef, potatoes, pickled onions, sour cream, jack cheese, fresh cilantro and Diablo sauce, inside a crisp corn tortilla nestled inside a flour tortilla. Pair it with the lean and mean Drink of the Month, the Keepin' It 100, made with Dulce Vida Organic 100 Proof Blanco Tequila, agave nectar, freshly squeezed lime juice and triple sec.

*Eligible purchases toward rewards include all food and non-alcoholic beverage items, including catering orders, at participating locations. Credit will not be applied toward rewards for purchases of alcohol, gift cards, torchysmerch.com orders or third-party delivery orders. Body By Queso Sweepstakes eligible to members in the Taco Junkies Rewards Club at time of entry and on eligible purchases only during promotion timeframe. Must be 18 years of age or older to be eligible. Open to legal US residents currently residing in the contiguous United States (including District of Columbia). Promotion runs 1/4/2022 - 1/31/2022 at 11:59pm CT. See official rules and alternative, no purchase necessary entry method, here. See full Taco Junkies Rewards Club terms here.

**Grand prize of free queso for life to be fulfilled as one gift card for (1) Green Chile Queso + Chips per week for 20 years. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

About Torchy's Tacos

The Torchy's Tacos story began 15 years ago in Austin, Texas, when a man with a dream bought a food trailer and a vibrant red Vespa. Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy's Tacos, built a menu out of experimental tacos that were coined by fans as "damn good." Today, Torchy's Tacos has 100 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia that are committed to serving only the highest quality ingredients. By living the Damn Good mantra, Torchy's Tacos is always innovating to deliver the most unique tacos, coveted queso and refreshing margaritas in the taco game, including the Taco of the Month, an untraditional taco offering that keeps taco junkies coming back for more. Visit www.torchystacos.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information on Torchy's Tacos.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005501/en/