John Lacca Joins Cenlar as Vice President, Executive Client Management

Cenlar FSB, the nation's leading mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, announced today that John Lacca, a 28-year veteran in the credit union space, has joined the company as Vice President, Executive Client Management.
John will manage our credit union clients. He will also work directly with CU Servnet, a premier Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) dedicated to mortgage loan servicing. CU Servnet's singular purpose is to generate ideas, design, build and implement new product initiatives for credit unions and then market the mortgage loan servicing experiences to credit unions. Cenlar has been a CU Servnet partner since 2005. John will work alongside the CU Servnet board to strategize on initiatives that are important to advance the credit union experience in mortgage subservicing.
"I am passionate about the member experience. My 20+ years of building teams to provide the best-in-class member service has prepared me to share ideas and best practices not only with the credit union experience operations team, but also with the client managers who build lasting and trusted relationships with our clients," said John.
Before joining Cenlar, John held multiple roles at the Police and Fire Federal Credit Union (PFFCU). His most recent position at PFFCU was Chief Retail Officer where he spearheaded a best-in-class member experience for the credit union. John was paramount in consistently exceeding member experience satisfaction scores, new account growth and return on assets (ROA) annual goals. For three consecutive years, PFFCU was awarded the "Best of the Best" in Member Experience by MemberXP, a prestigious designation given to credit unions that provide exceptional levels of member service.
"We are pleased to welcome John to the team. His extensive knowledge of the credit union model and member experience will be valuable in strengthening relationships with existing credit union partners," said Matthew Detwiler, Senior Vice President, Client Relationship Management.
About Cenlar FSB
Cenlar FSB is a federally chartered, employee-owned wholesale bank, servicing loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories. As the nation's leading subservicer, Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers. Our nearly 4,000 employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions that are unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.
For more information, visit www.cenlar.com.
Find us on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cenlar-fsb/
