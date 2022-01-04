Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market (2022 to 2028) - Featuring Afton Chemical, BASF and Lubrizol Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global viscosity index improvers market estimates this industry to develop with a CAGR of 3.01% in the forecasting period from 2022 to 2028.

Companies Mentioned

Afton Chemical Corporation

Basf Se

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Bpt Chemical Co Ltd

Lubrizol Corporation

Infineum International Limited

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd

Croda International plc

Brb International Bv

Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co Ltd

Shanghai Minglan Chemical Co Ltd

Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Eni Spa

Asian Oil Company

The rise in the demand for lubricants is the major driving factor of this market. Along with this, the rise in automotive production in the regions of Europe and the Asia-Pacific is also contributing significantly to market growth. On the contrary, the longer drain intervals needed for high-grade lubricants and cost constraints are hindering the market's development. However, the opportunities for industrial growth in the Middle East and Africa create an overall positive outlook for the viscosity index improvers market.

The global market for viscosity index improvers covers the regions of North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming period. Factors such as the high growth in the base oil market, rapid rate of industrialization, and the burgeoning population & consequent urbanization, along with high growth in major end-user industries such as chemicals, textiles, metalworking, and food processing, can be attributed to the growth of this industry. Further, the region presents a number of lucrative opportunities to companies that innovate, develop niche applications, and introduce novel products with enhanced characteristics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Emergence of the Asia-Pacific as a Manufacturing Hub

2.1.2. Increasing Consumption of Engine Oils

2.2. Key Market Strategies

2.3. Impact of Covid-19 on the Viscosity Index Improvers Industry

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Rise in the Demand for Lubricants

2.7.2. Automotive Production Growth in the Asia-Pacific and Europe

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Longer Drain Intervals for High-Grade Lubricants

2.8.2. Cost Constraints

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Industrial Growth in the Middle East and Africa

3. Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Outlook - by Product Type

3.1. Polymethacrylate

3.2. Olefin Copolymer

3.3. Polyisobutylene

3.4. Other Product Type

4. Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Outlook - by End-User

4.1. Automotive

4.1.1. Passenger Vehicles

4.1.2. Heavy-Duty Vehicles

4.1.3. Other Vehicles

4.2. Industrial

4.3. Other End-Users

5. Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market - Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Research Methodology & Scope

