Credo Appoints Lip-Bu Tan as Chairman and Bolsters Board with the Addition of Industry Veterans Sylvia Acevedo and Manpreet Khaira

Credo, a global leader in high-performance, low-power connectivity solutions for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port-enabled networks, today announced the recent appointment of two new board members, Ms. Sylvia Acevedo and Mr. Manpreet Khaira. At the same time the company announced that lead board member, Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, has taken on the role of Chairman of the Board.

"I am honored to welcome these world class-leaders to the Credo board and extremely pleased that Lip-Bu has taken on the role of Chairman," said Bill Brennan, CEO of Credo. "Continuing to develop break-through connectivity infrastructure technology is more important than ever. The proven leadership of Lip-Bu, Sylvia, and Manpreet will help guide our technology development decisions and business practices as we continue to work on delivering industry leading, high-speed solutions."

"The creation and consumption of data continues to grow across verticals such as e-commerce, health care, education, entertainment and more. I have been working with the Credo team for several years as they have developed innovative high-speed solutions that address the wired connectivity challenges to support the exponential growth in bandwidth requirements. I am thrilled to accept the role of Chairman, and l look forward to working with the entire team, including Sylvia and Manpreet," said Lip-Bu Tan.

About Lip-Bu Tan

Lip-Bu Tan is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cadence Design Systems. He has been a member of the Cadence Board of Directors since 2004 and served as CEO of Cadence from 2009 to 2021, and as President from 2009 to 2017. He is also Chairman of Walden International, a venture capital firm he founded in 1987, Senior Managing Director of Celesta Capital and Senior Managing Director for Walden Catalyst Ventures. Prior to joining Cadence, Mr. Tan was Vice President at Chappell & Co. and held management positions at EDS Nuclear and ECHO Energy. He is a member of The Business Council and serves on the Board of Directors of SoftBank Group Corporation and Schneider Electric. He also serves on the Board of Trustees and the School of Engineering Dean's Council at Carnegie Mellon University and on the University of California, Berkeley's Engineering Advisory Board. In 2016, Mr. Tan was the recipient of the Global Semiconductor Alliance's Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award.

About Sylvia Acevedo – Quote and Biography

"It is an exciting time to join the Credo board," said Sylvia Acevedo. "Credo's an upstart – pushing the boundaries of how we address the needs of the data infrastructure market. The leadership team has a dynamic approach to customer engagements, steeped in solid technical fundamentals, and at the same time they are building and investing in a world-class talented team to keep pushing those boundaries."

Ms. Acevedo currently serves on the Qualcomm Board of Directors where she is a member of the governance committee. She also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scouts of the USA from May 2017 to August 2020, and as interim Chief Executive Officer from June 2016 to May 2017. She was a board member from 2008 until 2016. Prior to joining GSUSA, Ms. Acevedo served as a White House Presidential Education Commissioner. Earlier in her career, Ms. Acevedo held senior positions with IBM, Apple, and Dell. In 2018 Sylvia was listed on Forbes' "America's Top 50 Women In Tech" and Fast Company named Acevedo one of its "100 Most Creative People in Business." Acevedo was awarded the 2019 Hispanic Heritage Award For Leadership and was In Style's "Number 7 on the Badass 50: Women Who are Changing the World."

About Manpreet Khaira – Quote and Biography

"It's exciting to join the Credo board as data creation, consumption and communication continues to increase exponentially," said Manpreet Khaira. "This Credo team has developed a solid foundation with their SerDes technology that I believe will help them continue to gain traction as they deliver new high-speed solutions for the data infrastructure market."

Manpreet Khaira has served as a member of the Credo Board of Directors since September 2021. Mr. Khaira was Co-founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Avnera Corporation, a manufacturer of low-power analog systems-on-chip technology for audio, voice, speech, and sensor applications which was acquired by Skyworks in August 2018. From 2018 to the present, Mr. Khaira served as Vice President and General Manager of Skyworks Solutions. He also co-founded and served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mobilian Corporation, a wireless systems company, that was acquired by Intel in 2003.

About Credo

Credo is a leading provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing markets. Credo's solutions deliver the bandwidth, scalability, and end-to-end signal integrity for next-generation platforms requiring 25G, 50G, and 100G signal lane-rate connectivity for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port-enabled networks.

