NetAbstraction Names Bob Vincent Vice President of Engineering

Provider of Security by Obfuscation Technology Taps Cloud and Security Expert to Lead Product Development
NetAbstraction, the security by obfuscation company, today announced the appointment of Bob Vincent as Vice President of Engineering. Bob brings years of senior management experience in cloud and security technologies with JumpCloud, BetterCloud and WitFoo to NetAbstraction, and will lead the company's product development team.
"Bob has the exact blend of domain expertise in cloud computing and security needed to help us extend our leadership position in the obfuscation market," said Gordon Lawson, CEO of NetAbstraction. "He is a proven leader who knows how to build great teams that deliver world class software. Bob is an invaluable addition to our management team."
Bob joins NetAbstraction from cloud directory provider JumpCloud where he led SaaS Engineering, Authentication and Data Insights. He previously served as Director of Engineering, Data Protection and Ingestion for BetterCloud, a vendor of SaaS policy management tools, and was Head of Engineering for WitFoo, a provider of SIEM and SOAR technology. Bob also worked in product management roles with Cisco and IBM. He is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology.
"NetAbstraction has developed a very elegant and powerful platform that helps companies of all sizes virtually eliminate their attack surface," said Bob Vincent. "This technology is affordable, easy to deploy and provides a seamless complement to existing security tools. I look forward to extending our technology with new capabilities for a range of new use cases."
About NetAbstraction
NetAbstraction enables organizations to protect the privacy and security of identities and systems by intelligently selecting and obscuring global network pathways on the Internet. The founders previously designed, created, and implemented clandestine telecommunication networks for the NSA and CIA. NetAbstraction is used by Fortune 500 organizations globally to ensure their cyber operations remain secure, anonymous, and non-attributable. For more information, visit https://netabstraction.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005246/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.