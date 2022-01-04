NetAbstraction Names Bob Vincent Vice President of Engineering

Provider of Security by Obfuscation Technology Taps Cloud and Security Expert to Lead Product Development

NetAbstraction, the security by obfuscation company, today announced the appointment of Bob Vincent as Vice President of Engineering. Bob brings years of senior management experience in cloud and security technologies with JumpCloud, BetterCloud and WitFoo to NetAbstraction, and will lead the company's product development team.

"Bob has the exact blend of domain expertise in cloud computing and security needed to help us extend our leadership position in the obfuscation market," said Gordon Lawson, CEO of NetAbstraction. "He is a proven leader who knows how to build great teams that deliver world class software. Bob is an invaluable addition to our management team."

Bob joins NetAbstraction from cloud directory provider JumpCloud where he led SaaS Engineering, Authentication and Data Insights. He previously served as Director of Engineering, Data Protection and Ingestion for BetterCloud, a vendor of SaaS policy management tools, and was Head of Engineering for WitFoo, a provider of SIEM and SOAR technology. Bob also worked in product management roles with Cisco and IBM. He is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"NetAbstraction has developed a very elegant and powerful platform that helps companies of all sizes virtually eliminate their attack surface," said Bob Vincent. "This technology is affordable, easy to deploy and provides a seamless complement to existing security tools. I look forward to extending our technology with new capabilities for a range of new use cases."

About NetAbstraction

NetAbstraction enables organizations to protect the privacy and security of identities and systems by intelligently selecting and obscuring global network pathways on the Internet. The founders previously designed, created, and implemented clandestine telecommunication networks for the NSA and CIA. NetAbstraction is used by Fortune 500 organizations globally to ensure their cyber operations remain secure, anonymous, and non-attributable. For more information, visit https://netabstraction.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

