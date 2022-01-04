Inspur Information Identified as a Strong Performer in AI Infrastructure Report

Inspur Information was rated based on its current offerings, market presence, and strategy in the report which is a valuable reference for comparing AI infrastructure capabilities from top vendors.
Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, announced today that Forrester, a leading global research company, released The Forrester Wave™: AI Infrastructure, Q4 2021, which identified Inspur Information as a Strong Performer and recognized its full-stack AI solutions.
The report is one of the world's first comprehensive evaluations of AI infrastructure. It evaluates three key aspects of AI infrastructure manufacturers: current offerings, market presence, and strategy. This is an important reference for users to understand AI infrastructure products in order to make optimal vendor selections.
Demand for AI computing power is surging as application scenarios and technology architectures diversify
The Forrester report highlights the need for AI development to be supported by AI infrastructure. AI scenarios and the proliferation of digital businesses have accelerated in recent years, causing exponential growth in the demand for computing power. In particular, AI requires a high number of algorithms and very large datasets. Consequently, AI infrastructure deployments need to be done on a large scale, while also satisfying other demands, including high concurrency, high elasticity, and high precision. Thus, enterprises have increasingly high requirements for AI infrastructure and full-stack AI solutions.
The use and benefits of AI continues to spread to a diverse assortment of industries, including finance, manufacturing, telecommunications, medical care, and transportation. As a result, diversified application scenarios are the new trend in AI development. According to the Forrester report, AI training and inferencing workloads run best on purpose-built systems. Therefore, the AI chip market is in a state of fierce competition, with AI chips becoming more and more diversified. At the same time, management platforms must be able to support the diverse proliferation of chips to better manage AI infrastructure resources.
Inspur information aids digital transformation with full stack AI capabilities
As a major IT solutions provider, Inspur Information builds and delivers full-stack AI solutions ranging from servers to software. Inspur was identified as a Strong Performer.
Inspur AI full-stack solutions cover training, inference, edge and other AI scenarios. Full-stack AI capabilities include leading AI algorithm models, AI framework optimization, and AI development management and application optimization. Inspur has created a comprehensive AI computing product portfolio. Its AI servers have shown top performance in inference and training benchmarks at MLPerf, claiming 44 benchmark titles in 2021.
The Inspur AI Development Service Platform, AIStation, supports a wide variety of AI chips and provides management support for AI model development, training, and reasoning across all platforms and processes to help enterprises improve their resource utilization rates and development efficiency by more than 90% while also speeding up AI development and application innovation.
Utilizing these same full-stack AI capabilities, the Inspur Artificial Intelligence Research Institute developed Yuan 1.0, a massive AI model with 245.7 billion parameters and 5 TB high-quality data sets. Yuan 1.0 has shown top performance in zero-shot and few-shot learning, and can support the rapid real-world applications.
About Inspur Information
Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world's 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology arenas like open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, please go to https://www.inspursystems.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005040/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.