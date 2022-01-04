Lightbeam Health Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

HITRUST CSF Certification reinforces Lightbeam Health Solutions' commitment to protecting sensitive information

Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in end-to-end population health management solutions and services, today announced the population health management platform achieved HITRUST CSF Certified status. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Lightbeam's population health management platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and appropriately manages risk.

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls. This achievement places Lightbeam in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

"Every healthcare organization is under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements," said Russ Smith, VP of Infrastructure and Security at Lightbeam Health Solutions. "Adding HITRUST CSF Certification further exemplifies Lightbeam's deep commitment to the security, privacy, and protection of our customer's patient data and highly sensitive information."

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, VP of Assurance Services at HITRUST. "The fact that Lightbeam Health Solutions has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

For more information on Lightbeam Health Solutions' population health management platform and services, contact info@lightbeamhealth.com.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam's vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam's platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.

