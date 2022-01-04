Integreon Announces Alliance with UpLevel Ops

Collaboration Brings Full End-to-End Legal Operations Consulting and Support Offerings to Corporate Marketplace

Integreon, a trusted global managed services and alternative legal services provider (ALSP), today announced a new alliance with UpLevel Ops, a leading corporate legal operations consulting firm. The Integreon/UpLevel Ops alliance provides full end-to-end legal operations support to corporate clients around the globe.

This collaboration of industry leaders offers clients a robust Legal Operations Support-as-a-Service offering, combining UpLevel Ops' outsourced strategic advisory services acumen with Integreon's efficiency, process and metrics-driven managed services. This combination will bring unprecedented value and agility to corporate clients addressing a myriad of legal operations needs including strategic advisory work, technology selection and implementation, training and thought leadership to ongoing financial/budgeting support, project management, invoicing review and tech support.

Integreon's Contracts, Compliance and Commercial (CCC) Services has expanded tremendously in recent months under the leadership of Gabriel Buigas who joined as Executive Vice President (EVP) and head of CCC in October. Gabriel is working closely with Stephanie Corey, Co-founder and General Partner at UpLevel Ops, to ensure Integreon can meet the needs of a thriving legal operations function.

Buigas said, "UpLevel Ops is an ideal partner to bring this offering to market as they are a trusted partner and industry thought leader staffed by a team with deep expertise and hands-on experience in legal operations. Integreon has a 23-year history as a trusted managed services provider to many leading corporations and CCC is similarly led by a team of practitioners with deep expertise in legal function management."

Stephanie commented, "After we've guided clients in setting up their legal operations infrastructures, they often ask if we could stay on to administer these tools and services. But we believe this takes us away from our core competency of providing strategic advice. Partnering with Integreon allows us to bring a complete solution and tangible benefits, insights, and efficiency to the corporate legal ops market. Our shared clients are sophisticated buyers addressing complex challenges. Their organizations will benefit greatly from the skillset and industry knowledge that UpLevel and Integreon bring together to meet their diverse needs."

"The Integreon/UpLevel Ops partnership will bring an exciting new element to our support for legal operations, drawing upon the best talent, methodology and technology solutions for optimized results," said Bob Rowe, CEO of Integreon. "Gabriel Buigas, Stephanie Corey, and their respective teams are hitting the ground running to advance and develop this initiative and many others."

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal, business, and research support solutions to leading law firms, legal departments, financial institutions, and professional services firms. The company applies a highly trained, experienced team of over 3,500 employees globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment, and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as onshore, offshore, and onsite delivery of services. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based private equity firm that has invested approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital since inception.

About UpLevel Ops

UpLevel Ops is an advisory firm specializing in providing services for in-house legal departments and law firms. UpLevel Ops is unique in that its founders spent the vast majority of their careers in-house. UpLevel Ops provides a complete range of legal operations support and executive coaching, including legal department strategies, IT solutions, finance and budget guidance, contracts management, talent management and development, benchmarking, best practices and metrics, and outside counsel selection and management. Visit https://www.uplevelops.com/ for more information or contact stephanie.corey@uplevelops.com.

