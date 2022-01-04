Covid Clinic Surpasses 3 Million Tests Administered for COVID-19, More Than 183,000 Cases Diagnosed Since the Onset of Global Coronavirus Pandemic

Nationwide provider of COVID-19 testing services and one of the largest providers of rapid testing in the United States expands to more than 200 public and private sites in 21 states across the country, including Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia, as well as 25+ school districts in Wisconsin

Covid Clinic, a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing sites operated by dedicated, caring individuals and healthcare workers, has expanded their operations to well over 200 public and private locations across 21 states nationwide, with more scheduled to open in the coming year. According to the CDC, since the onset of the pandemic the Coronavirus has claimed more than 780,000 lives in the United States alone. Covid Clinic has been a stalwart community partner in the fight against the disease, administering more than 3 million tests and diagnosing more than 183,000 cases.

"As we look back on September 28th, the one-year anniversary of the 1 millionth global death caused by the Coronavirus (Washington Post), the Covid Clinic team continues its mission to fight this deadly disease," said Matt Collins, CEO of Covid Clinic. "Testing remains important while vaccinations have proven to be the most effective preventive measure against the disease. We're testing up to 20,000 patients per day and we are committed to expanding to more sites across the nation as we continue this fight."

In August, Covid Clinic became the testing partner for more than 30 K-12 school districts in the state of Wisconsin, for the 2021–22 school year. With students returning to in-person classes and the fourth wave of the Delta Variant surging, Covid Clinic is on-site administering Rapid Antigen and lab-based PCR tests five days per week in 25+ school districts, including in the state capital of Madison.

Covid Clinic started as a grassroots effort in March 2020 and has become one of the largest providers of rapid tests in the United States. Covid Clinic's available tests include Rapid Antibody, Rapid Antigen, Rapid COVID 19 + Flu Antigen Combo, and COVID-19 Molecular NAAT. In addition, Covid Clinic offers collection services for Rapid PCR, Expedited PCR, and Respiratory Pathogen Panel, which are sent to CLIA certified third party laboratories for processing. The rapid COVID tests offered by Covid Clinic all have an Emergency Use Authorization issued by the FDA. Covid Clinic's testing sites are CLIA-compliant. Sites are located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Virginia, with more locations planned to open in the near future.

About Covid Clinic

Covid Clinic is a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing sites that started as a grassroots effort to step into the community health breach as the global pandemic began to ravage the United States in March of 2020. This undertaking, spearheaded by a group of caring individuals and healthcare workers in Southern California, started with next to nothing to begin testing patients in the community. Covid Clinic now has locations in 21 states across the United States and provides a comprehensive and robust suite of COVID-19 tests for patients of all ages. Covid Clinic's dedicated, caring staff has administered more than 3 million tests in the fight against COVID-19, and helped communities heal and stop the spread of the virus. Beyond COVID-19 testing, Covid Clinic plans to continue their community healthcare outreach efforts and expand their future testing offerings to include drugs, alcohol, pregnancy, and diseases such as tuberculosis, especially in underserved communities.

