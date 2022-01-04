Aggressor Adventures and Georgia Aquarium Partner to Offer Ocean Science Leadership Program

Adventure brand partners with the nation's leading aquarium to provide a deserving young professional with an opportunity of a lifetime

Through a collaboration with Georgia Aquarium, Aggressor Adventures® announces today its first ever Ocean Science Leadership Program. The program offers young marine professionals the opportunity of a lifetime by providing an experiential learning opportunity for individuals working towards a career in the industry.

Accredited zoos and aquariums around the country generate significant economic benefits locally, regionally and nationally. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the 215 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums in the U.S. serve more than 183 million annual visitors and support over 212,000 jobs, generating $24 billion in the total value of goods and services generated directly and indirectly.

Once identified, the winning Ocean Science Leadership Program young professional will have the opportunity to experience a fully comped Aggressor Adventures liveaboard scuba diving trip in 2022. While on board, the young professional will work closely with a Georgia Aquarium expert for on-site education sessions and will work with the Aggressor team to earn an advanced dive certification.

"The Ocean Science Leadership Program will offer a deserving young professional the opportunity of a lifetime to gain first-hand experience while traveling with Aggressor. As a trusted travel brand, we've relied on the beauty of the natural world to provide our guests with unforgettable adventures," says Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures. "This is our opportunity to give back to the industry and foster the next generation of marine science professionals who are incredibly valuable to our business and maintaining the beauty of the natural world."

To be considered for the leadership program, the young professional must currently live in the United States and have a degree in ecology, biology, zoology, environmental management, conservation or related discipline from a four-year college or university. Stand-out candidates will currently be enrolled in or will have recently completed an internship program at an aquarium, dive center, zoo, or wildlife conservation center. Applicants are required to submit an 800-word essay on a list of predetermined marine science-related topics. Additional details and requirements can be found here.

"Our partnership with Aggressor Adventures through the Ocean Science Leadership Program is a real example of our mission in action," said Dr. Alistair Dove, vice president of science and education at Georgia Aquarium. "We want to be a valuable educational resource for budding aquatic researchers and provide them with hands-on experiences with the ocean and Aquarium researchers through Aggressor's world-renowned liveaboard charters."

About Aggressor Adventures

Since 1984, Aggressor Adventures® has offered travelers liveaboard scuba and snorkeling charters, luxury river cruises and exotic wildlife safaris. Worldwide locations the company explores include Bahamas, Belize, Cayman Islands, Cocos Island, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Galapagos, Hawaii, Indonesia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Philippines, Palau, Red Sea, Roatan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Turks and Caicos. The company's Clean, Refresh, Sanitize safety standards are industry leading. For more information, visit www.aggressor.com or call (800) 348-2628 or (706) 993-2531.

About Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, Ga. that is Certified Humane by the American Humane Association and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, preservation, exceptional animal care, and research across the globe. Georgia Aquarium continues its mission each day to inspire, educate, and entertain its millions of guests about the aquatic biodiversity throughout the world through its hundreds of exhibits and tens of thousands of animals across its nine major galleries. For more information, visit www.georgiaaquarium.org.

