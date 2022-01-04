Pure Barre Kicks Off 2022 with Lift Tone Burn Challenge

In Celebration of the New Year and Community, Pure Barre Launches Campaign Inviting Everyone to "Barre with Us"

Pure Barre, the fastest, most effective full-body barre workout brand, announced today its Lift Tone Burn challenge, which will help members kickstart their 2022 health and wellness goals and invites new guests and former members to "barre with us" in a free class at participating studios. Pure Barre is committed to making everyone feel welcome and motivated by inviting them to join their local studio's team (Team Lift, Team Tone or Team Burn) and earn points for the studio through the community challenge.

Members can earn points by completing classes, referring friends and family through the national referral page, and posting on Instagram with the hashtag #PureBarreRetail and their team hashtag (#TeamLift, #TeamTone, or #TeamBurn) as well as tagging their local studio and the national Pure Barre page (@pure_barre).

On top of the exciting challenge for members, new guests and former members have the opportunity to try out any class for free. To redeem a free barre class, they can sign up online at www.purebarre.com or through the app using the code "BARREWITHUS" valid Jan. 3 to Jan. 9. The offer is good to take a Classic, Reform, and Empower class any time by January 31. A Pure Barre class is typically valued between $25 and $35.

"We're so thrilled to jumpstart 2022 with our Lift Tone Burn campaign starting this week," said Regan Stokes, President of Pure Barre. "All month, our goal is to create a positive and welcoming environment for people to get active, work on themselves, and generate a sense of togetherness and community where everyone can work on their fitness goals. We're sincerely excited to offer new guests and former members a free barre class and hopefully inspire them to take control of their overall health, try a new modality, and reap the incredible benefits of barre."

Offering an effective total body workout focused on low-impact/high-intensity movements that improve strength and flexibility for everybody, Pure Barre has quickly become one of the largest franchised fitness brands in the world. Founded in 2001, the company has opened over 600 studios and is still actively growing.

For more information about Pure Barre and the Lift Tone Burn challenge, visit https://www.purebarre.com/ or download the Pure Barre app.

ABOUT PURE BARRE:

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has four signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training, and resistance training. Its high-quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. To complement the in-studio experience, Pure Barre offers live and on-demand access to its sought-after workouts as part of Xponential +, the all-access digital platform from the parent company, Xponential Fitness. Head-quartered in Irvine, CA, Pure Barre is backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.

