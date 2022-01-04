Security Benefit Announces Expanded Lineup of Boutique Managers in its EliteDesigns® Variable Annuity Series

Product offers even greater choice for diversifying portfolios

Security Benefit has announced the expansion of its EliteDesigns and EliteDesigns II variable annuity fund lineups with three products from two emerging fund managers. The new funds are available now and will provide advisors with even greater asset allocation options for their clients.

The following subaccounts were added to the EliteDesigns and EliteDesigns II Variable Annuity products:

Donoghue Forlines Momentum VIT Fund seeks total return from capital appreciation and income by emphasizing high momentum stocks across sectors. The fund tactically manages risk in attempting to mitigate drawdowns during times of market stress. It can move up to 100% of assets into short term treasuries when intermediate term trends suggest a defensive posture.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend VIT Fund seeks total return from capital appreciation and income by emphasizing high yield, deep value stocks across sectors. The fund tactically manages risk in attempting to mitigate drawdowns during times of market stress and could be used in a portfolio to hedge against rising rates. It can move up to 100% of assets into short term treasuries when intermediate term trends suggest a defensive posture.

LHA Tactical Beta Variable Series Fund seeks to limit US Equity Market drawdowns, while providing upside participation from exposure to the S&P 500®, ranging from 80% to 120% of the index, with a dynamic risk overlay. The strategy views the market through a volatility lens and seeks high correlation to index returns in rising equity markets and low or negative correlation to returns in falling markets.

"Making a greater range of strategies available, across equities and alternatives, means advisors have the flexibility to design portfolios that more precisely meet client needs based on their risk profile," said Mike Reidy, Head of RIA Distribution for Security Benefit. "We have made a concerted effort to provide financial professionals with greater choice for accumulation, and tax-efficient withdrawal strategies for decumulation, across our annuity products."

The Donoghue Forlines Funds are complimentary large cap growth and large cap value products that are defensive in nature. The Little Harbor Advisors (LHA) Tactical Beta Variable Series Fund also has a defensive theme and is designed to work for whatever your point of view of the market is at any given time. "Nobody likes to see their account values decline," noted Reidy. "If you believe the US Equity market is too high and ready for a correction, you'll want the strategy's ability to "signal on" decreasing S&P 500 exposure by using VIX-linked instruments to hedge equity exposure on a tactical basis. If you believe the US Equity Market is going to have a nice run, the strategy will go to "signal off" increasing S&P 500 exposure up to 120% of the Index."

Clients in non-qualified accounts can benefit over time in the accumulation phase from tax-deferred growth.

Security Benefit's EliteDesigns Variable Annuities are investment-oriented variable products that may help solve for wealth accumulation challenges over the long term by allowing advisors to build investment portfolios from more than 300 underlying investment options, including alternative strategies.

About Security Benefit

Security Benefit Corporation ("Security Benefit"), through its subsidiary Security Benefit Life Insurance Company (SBL), a Kansas-based insurance company that has been in business for 129 years, is a leader in the U.S. retirement market. Security Benefit together with its affiliates offers products in a full range of retirement markets and wealth segments for employers and individuals and held nearly $50 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Security Benefit, an Eldridge business, is one of the fastest growing U.S. retirement companies and continues its mission of helping Americans To and Through Retirement®. Learn more at www.securitybenefit.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL USE ONLY - NOT FOR USE WITH CONSUMERS

Neither Security Benefit Life Insurance Company (SBL) nor Security Distributors is a fiduciary and the information provided is not intended to be investment advice. This information is general in nature and intended for use with the general public. For additional information, including any specific advice or recommendations, please visit with your financial professional.

Security Benefit, its affiliates and subsidiaries, and their respective employees, representatives, do not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice. Any statements contained herein concerning taxes were not intended as and should not be construed as tax advice, nor should they be used for the purpose of avoiding federal, state, or local taxes and/or tax penalties. Please seek independent tax, accounting or legal advice.

Guarantees provided by annuities are subject to the financial strength of the issuing insurance company. Annuities are not FDIC or NCUA/NCUSIF insured; are not obligations or deposits of, and are not guaranteed or underwritten by any bank, savings and loan or credit union, or its affiliates; and are unrelated to and not a condition of the provision or term of any banking service or activity.

Annuities are long-term investments suitable for retirement investing. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the EliteDesigns Variable Annuity will fluctuate and you may have a gain or loss at redemption. Please see the prospectus for complete product details. The EliteDesigns Variable Annuity (form V6209) is a flexible premium deferred variable annuity issued by Security Benefit Life Insurance Company (SBL). Securities are distributed by Security Distributors, a subsidiary of SBL, and SBL is a subsidiary of Security Benefit Corporation (Security Benefit).

Variable annuities are issued by SBL in all states except New York, and distributed by Security Distributors, a subsidiary of SBL. SBL is a subsidiary of Security Benefit Corporation (Security Benefit). SBL is not authorized in and does not conduct the business of insurance in the state of New York.

SB-10015-65

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005043/en/