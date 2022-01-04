LTC Global Acquires Westland Financial

LTC Global, Inc. announced today that it has acquired Westland Financial Services, Inc. (Westland), an independent life and health insurance agency headquartered in San Diego. Gene Pastula, CFP©, Westland's founder and President, Tim Morton (CEO) and Mark Mits (VP and General Manager), will continue to manage the business.
"Gene has built a very successful agency, and we feel fortunate to welcome Gene, Tim, Mark and their team as colleagues," said Daniel G. Schmedlen, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of LTC Global. "Westland's business model complements our existing life, Long Term Care and annuity businesses, particularly Pacific Southwest Financial, which has two offices in Southern California," Schmedlen said.
About Westland
Westland operates a life insurance brokerage and consulting business in San Diego, California. Westland identifies, designs and implements unique products and strategies to assist independent financial advisors, banks and credit unions to enable them to better serve their clients. For more information about Westland, visit westlandinc.com.
About LTC Global
LTC Global is the leading provider of capital to insurance agents and agencies through lead and marketing finance programs, commission advance programs and renewal commission purchases. Through its agency subsidiaries, LTC Global is a national distributor of life and health insurance products and the largest independent distributor of Long Term Care insurance. LTC Global is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. For more information about LTC Global, visit ltcglobal.com.
