Investors Heritage Brings Innovative FIA With ESG Index to California, Delaware

Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company ("Investors Heritage") announced today that it would now be offering its first fixed indexed annuity in California and Delaware. Investors Heritage launched the Heritage Income Advantage ("HIA") in April 2021 to help policyholders protect assets from market downturns, grow retirement savings, and secure a lifetime income stream.

"We built our HIA to help people manage the volatility and uncertainty in retirement planning today," said John Frye, President of Investors Heritage. "Our initial launch was targeted to ensure a high-quality policyholder experience and based on that success we are now pleased to extend that support for guaranteed retirement income across even more states."

A single-premium, deferred, fixed-indexed annuity, the HIA allows policyholders to realize upside potential based on three index options, including one with an environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") screen. Since its launch, Investors Heritage's HIA, through its Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit, has consistently been shown to deliver a better income option than any of its leading competitors.

Additionally, to help agents better meet the needs of their clients through its annuity suite of products, Investors Heritage is also offering a new online Income Calculator to run future income scenarios for in-force policies exclusively on its client and agent portals.

About Investors Heritage

Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company offers its policyholders a wide range of insurance solutions backed by a track record of exceptional service. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky, the company has a rich and growing tradition of providing tools to help people build and manage their legacies as a leader in preneed and final expense policies, and through its new retirement and wealth management offerings. For more information, please visit https://investorsheritage.com/.

