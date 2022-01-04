Keter Environmental Services Names Santiago Perez as Chief Executive Officer

Keter Environmental Services ("Keter"), a full-service recycling and waste management company focused on providing first-class sustainable recycling and waste programs, today announced the appointment of Santiago Perez as Chief Executive Officer. Steven Schlussel, who founded Keter in 2011 and served as the company's CEO and President through 2021, will maintain his seat on its board of directors and continue to serve as President as he focuses on major clients and growing the company's customer base.

Mr. Perez has over 30 years of experience in the industrial and technology services sector. He joins Keter after nearly four years at Schneider Electric where he most recently served as Chief Commercial Digital Officer and Senior Vice President for US Services & Solutions. In that role, Mr. Perez was responsible for accelerating growth of the company's IoT-enabled digital solutions in the US and leading the company's Energy Management & Industrial Automation Service business and the Strategic Customers and Customer Transformation teams in North America.

"Santiago is a proven leader and business builder," said Schlussel. "When we started Keter over a decade ago, we recognized the vast improvements we could make to the fragmented recycling and waste management industry and the economic and environmental benefits we could deliver for customers. I'm deeply proud of what we've accomplished and there continues to be opportunities for further growth. Santiago's experience in public company leadership, acquisition integration, and sales and operations management will be invaluable as we work together to chart the course for Keter's future."

"Keter has built an enviable position in an intensely competitive market," said Mr. Perez. "I am energized by our team, our leadership, our purpose, and our offering – these are the building blocks that must be in place to successfully and rapidly scale a services business like Keter. With the increased focus on ESG, high-quality recycling and waste management services are now delivering both top- and bottom-line benefits to companies across industries. Keter's unique use of technology to deliver our broad suite of services across sectors and geographies will continue to be a key differentiator as we grow into new markets."

Prior to Schneider Electric, Mr. Perez held several senior roles overseeing the growth of various global businesses during a 17-year tenure at Johnson Controls. These included Vice President & General Manager Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, leading the company's sales, distribution, contracting and service operations, as well as Vice President Global Business Lines & Operations, where he led the company's global supply chain, product management, development, and engineering. He began his career managing strategy and execution in Latin America for United Technologies. Mr. Perez currently serves on the board of directors at Itron Inc.

The appointment of Mr. Perez to CEO comes at a time of considerable momentum for Keter. Last week, the company announced that it acquired M-PASS Environmental, an Atlanta-based independent waste management and recycling solutions company. The acquisition followed the November announcement of a significant investment from TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset management firm.

"We are excited to welcome Santiago at a clear inflection point for Keter," said BJ Loessberg, Business Unit Partner at TPG Growth. "Steven and the team have set Keter on terrific growth trajectory. Adding Santiago's decades of experience scaling and optimizing businesses across industrial services will allow us to continue to capitalize on the growing demand for Keter's full-suite of services. The Keter team and our customers will undoubtably benefit from his leadership and expertise."

