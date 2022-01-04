Formac Changes Its Name to Brillius

Formac Inc has decided to undergo a rebrand to be in tune with its latest offerings and business plans

Formac has been at the forefront of DevOps and Cloud Optimization services over the past few years. Additionally, our professional profile has grown over the last couple of years - we became an Inc 5000 firm, acquired some prestigious clients, increased our organizational strength, and evolved significantly. To reflect our journey and align with our brand value, we have decided to rebrand ourselves as Brillius.

Over the past few years, Formac has cemented its status as the market leader in IT services. It has a strong team of experienced professionals and has clients across the globe. Fueled by commitment, confidence, quality, and efficiency, Formac has embraced the rapid evolution of the digital transformation market.

"We rebranded to serve on-premise, online or hybrid audiences better, enhancing the reach and engagement of experiences we deliver while maintaining the technical expertise Formac provides.

For us, from an organizational perspective, this is only a name change to symbolize our dynamic future. The commitment to our clients remains the same - suffice to say, our abilities to deliver, stick to timelines, and excellence don't change.

However, as the next step, we are adding data services to our DevOps and cloud computing profile with an ultimate goal to bridge the gaps in Digital transformation service portfolio and empower our clients to reach their business goals.

It is imperative that Formac retains its established values and technical heritage. Still, at the same time, the branding needed a refresh to reflect the growth and offering of the company. We feel it's our responsibility to let people know what we stand for and to understand, as Brillius, our core values are not going to change."

- Ram Naresh, President, Brillius

After careful consideration, we have also chosen a new logo that reflects a more modern look and captures our mission to deliver excellent quality, performance, services, and additional offerings to our clients. Our new branding will be rolled out across the globe and reflected in all our marketing and other online/offline channels within the next few weeks.

Taking on a new brand identity as Brillius is crucial for the organization as it strives to position itself for the future with the adoption of next-generation technology and offering, along with continued global expansion.

The new Brillius name is rooted in the company's commitment to intuitiveness and the value of the services. The logo subtly captures the notion of interaction and connectedness, core to IT services and staffing capabilities, and reflects priorities for all.

Finally, Formac is adopted as Brillius in the market today, and the firm is very excited to work with new hopes, resolutions, and a new name from this New Year 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005528/en/