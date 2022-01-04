Steve Austenfeld Appointed Vice President, Investor Relations of the Honest Company

The Honest Company, a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, announced today that Steve Austenfeld will be joining the organization as Vice President, Investor Relations.

"With our strategic shift to becoming a public company, now is the perfect time to welcome Steve Austenfeld as Vice President, Investor Relations of The Honest Company," said Nick Vlahos, CEO of The Honest Company. "Steve brings more than 30 years of experience overseeing global investor relations engagement, financial planning and growing best-in-class IR functions, including leading investor relations for two of the world's most recognizable brands. His appointment further strengthens our ability to fulfill our mission while driving the business forward."

Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, Austenfeld will work closely with the executive leadership team to design and implement The Honest Company's investor relations strategy, ensuring the organization's strategic plan is articulated within the investor and analyst community. In his role, Austenfeld will lead investor communication activities and shape messaging, including overseeing relationship management of investor relations partners and key stakeholders and will work closely with Elizabeth Bouquard, Senior Director Investor Relations and Strategy, who recently joined the Honest team in September 2021.

Austenfeld previously served as Head of Investor Relations for Gap Inc., where he spearheaded investor relations for material strategic initiatives meant to improve margins and revenue generation, including overseeing and adapting the company's investor engagement strategy, as well as leveraging an analyst meeting to communicate its new strategy during the pandemic.

Prior to Gap Inc., Austenfeld served as VP of Investor Relations for The Clorox Company, where his team led the company's earnings release process, investor engagement practices and influenced decisions focused on enhancing shareholder value. During his leadership of investor relations, shareholder value increased nearly 350% and his team was twice ranked #1 by the Institutional Investor magazine in the Household Products, Beverages, and Cosmetics sector. Additional experience at Clorox included financial leadership positions at the enterprise, business unit and country level, on M&A/divestitures, in cost analysis and treasury.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company HNST is a mission-driven, digitally-native brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Since its launch in 2012, Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective personal care, beauty, baby and household products, which are available via honest.com, third-party ecommerce partners and approximately 40,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the company, please visit www.honest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005440/en/