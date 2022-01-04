Facteus and 1010data Partner to Deliver Enhanced Transaction Data Insights and Analytics to Investment Services, Retail and Consumer Brands Industries

Facteus acquires 1010data's Equity Intelligence business

1010data licenses Facteus' US Consumer Payments data panel

Facteus, a leading provider of actionable insights from financial transaction data, and 1010data, a leading provider of analytical intelligence, enterprise analytics and collaboration capabilities to the retail, consumer brands, and capital markets sectors, today announced a strategic partnership, enabling the companies to provide enhanced data and analytics to clients within the investment services, retail and consumer brands industries.

As part of the agreement, Facteus will acquire 1010data's Equity Intelligence business, strengthening Facteus' position in delivering unique transaction data insights and analysis to the investment services industry. 1010data will gain access to Facteus' U.S. Consumer Payments data panels to explore enhancing the company's offering within its Insights Platform for its Retail and Consumer Brands clients.

"We are excited to forge this partnership with 1010data, providing its Equity Intelligence clients with a continued informational edge for their investment research, and 1010data's Retail and Consumer Brands clients with new insights into spending impacts on specific companies, brands or products," said Chris Marsh, CEO of Facteus. "Facteus data provides deep insights into the drivers behind consumer spending behavior and business trends not available in other transactional data panels, offering enhanced company analysis and investment strategies for 1010data clients and the investment services industry as a whole."

Inna Kuznetsova, CEO of 1010data, commented, "We are delighted with the deal and believe that it will create great value for our Equity Intelligence customers who will have the opportunity to enhance their investment models with new data. In addition, our long-term partnership with Facteus provides 1010data with new possibilities to develop leading-edge data and data analytics-based solutions to benefit our Retail and CPG customers – and further grow in these strategic verticals."

Facteus' U.S. Consumer Payments data consists of millions of daily consumer transactions, offering a comprehensive, near real-time perspective into evolving customer behaviors, with the broadest demographic and geographic coverage available today. This includes visibility into groups which are traditionally underrepresented in other transaction data sets – Millennials, Gen X, Gen Z, low-to-middle income households – as well as early adopters of innovative financial products and technology.

About Facteus

Facteus is a data insights company, providing technology and services that enable the extraction of actionable information from sensitive data while maintaining privacy and security compliance. Through its synthetic data engine, MimicTM, Facteus safely transforms raw financial transaction data into the industry's most comprehensive U.S. consumer spending insights panel. Combined with its alternative data research, predictive analytics, and insights platform, QuantamanticsTM, Facteus provides a turnkey platform for streamlining data sourcing, data management, normalization, and contextualization of insights into a wide range of research and investment workflows. To learn more, visit www.facteus.com.

About 1010data

For more than 20 years, 1010data has helped financial, retail and CPG companies monitor shifts in consumer demand and market conditions and rapidly respond with highly targeted strategies. The 1010data Insights Platform combines market intelligence, data management, granular enterprise analytics, and collaboration capabilities to empower better business outcomes. More than 900 of the world's foremost brands partner with 1010data to power smarter decisions. To learn more, visit www.1010data.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005435/en/