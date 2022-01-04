UGI to Acquire Stonehenge Appalachia Midstream Natural Gas Gathering System

UGI Corporation UGI announced today that its subsidiary, UGI Energy Services, LLC ("UGIES"), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Stonehenge Appalachia, LLC ("Stonehenge") from Stonehenge Energy Holdings, LLC for approximately $190 million. This investment is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005298/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
The Stonehenge system, located in Butler County Pennsylvania, includes more than 47 miles of pipeline and associated compression assets, and has gathering capacity of 130 million cubic feet per day.
"We are very pleased with this investment and the opportunity to grow our presence in the Appalachian Basin", said Robert F. Beard, Executive Vice President – Natural Gas, Global Engineering, Construction and Procurement. "When we acquired the assets of Columbia Midstream Group in 2019, we committed to additional investments to build or buy quality systems in the region. The acquisition of Stonehenge, in addition to our recent purchase of an ownership stake in the Pine Run gathering system, demonstrates our commitment to the Appalachian basin, which averaged a record 31.9 billion cubic feet per day of production in the first half of 2021, the highest for a six month period since production began in 2008."
"Importantly, this transaction has stable cash flows that are underpinned by a long-term contract with minimum volume commitments and significant acreage dedications in some of the most prolific production areas in the Appalachian Basin.
Roger Perreault, President & CEO added, "This investment is consistent with our strategy of delivering reliable earnings growth while continuing to rebalance our business activities with increasing investments in natural gas and renewables. We are pleased to enhance our natural gas gathering capabilities through this investment in well positioned assets in the Appalachian basin."
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and other closing conditions, including Federal antitrust clearance pursuant to the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. Assuming fulfillment of all conditions, the transaction is expected to close by January 31, 2022.
About UGI Corporation
UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the eastern region of the United States and California, and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.
Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005298/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.