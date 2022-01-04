Onapsis Names Sadik Al-Abdulla as Chief Product Officer

Strategic Addition of Former McAfee and CDW Executive Brings Experience Building Industry-Leading Products to Lead Innovation of Onapsis' Business Application Security Platform

Onapsis, the leader in business-critical application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced the appointment of Sadik Al-Abdulla as Chief Product Officer. In his role, Al-Abdulla will focus on the company's platform vision, strategy, and execution, ensuring Onapsis continues to meet the growing demand for securing cloud, hybrid, and on-premises business-critical applications.

As an executive leader of enterprise security businesses with more than 20 years of experience, Al-Abdulla brings the insight and expertise to help clients solve today's most sophisticated security challenges. Prior to joining Onapsis, Al-Abdulla served as Vice President of Product Management for McAfee's enterprise business. His most significant impacts at McAfee were envisioning and bringing to general availability their market-leading SASE/SSE product and evolving their Gartner Magic Quadrant leading CASB solution. He was also responsible for several other major product lines, including data loss prevention (DLP), secure web gateway (SWG), and network-based intrusion prevention system (NIPS). Previously, Al-Abdulla held multiple leadership positions at CDW, helping to lead the security business to over 3x growth.

"Onapsis has an impressive product, exceptional client roster, and immense growth potential. I'm beyond excited to join the team and get to work," said Al-Abdulla. "The burgeoning prevalence and impact of ransomware attacks on business-critical applications have shown that an application-specific security strategy is a must-have. Onapsis is at the forefront of protecting the cloud, hybrid, and on-premises enterprise systems that global businesses rely on. I look forward to working with the Onapsis leadership and product organization to help our customers thwart these attacks through innovative product vision, strategy, and execution."

Al-Abdulla joins Onapsis shortly after Cyber Defense Media Group recognized the company as one of ten Black Unicorns — cybersecurity companies with the potential to be worth a $1B valuation within the next 36 months. Behind this award and a customer list of more than 300 global brands, including 3M, Levi's, Sony, and Pfizer, is The Onapsis Platform's proven ability to keep business-critical data and applications safe and compliant.

"Sadik is a tenured business and security leader, having successfully led product strategy and growth at multi-billion dollar enterprise security businesses," said Mariano Nunez, CEO and Co-founder, Onapsis. "His proven leadership, extensive security acumen, and breadth of innovation will be instrumental as we continue to scale The Onapsis Platform and protect the business-critical applications that power organizations across the globe. I am incredibly excited to welcome Sadik to the team and further accelerate our product, technology, and research leadership in the industry."

The Onapsis Platform provides advanced visibility and intelligence to protect cloud, hybrid, and on-premises business-critical systems, including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and other leading SaaS applications. With solutions for vulnerability management, threat detection and response, compliance automation, and application security testing, The Onapsis Platform empowers cross-functional teams to effectively understand, manage, and act on issues that pose a risk to the security, compliance, and availability of an organization's most critical applications.

To learn more about Sadik and The Onapsis Platform, visit https://onapsis.com/.

About Onapsis

Onapsis protects the business-critical applications that run the global economy, from the core to the cloud. The company's cybersecurity and compliance solution offering, The Onapsis Platform, uniquely delivers vulnerability management, threat detection and response, change assurance, and continuous compliance for business-critical applications from leading vendors such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and other SaaS platforms.

Onapsis is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina, and proudly serves more than 300 of the world's leading brands, including 20% of the Fortune 100, 6 of the top 10 automotive companies, 5 of the top 10 chemical companies, 4 of the top 10 technology companies, and 3 of the top 10 oil and gas companies.

The Onapsis Platform is powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, the team responsible for the discovery and mitigation of more than 800 zero-day vulnerabilities in business-critical applications. The reach of our threat research and platform is broadened through leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, PwC, and KPMG — making Onapsis solutions the standard in helping organizations protect their cloud, hybrid, and on-premises business-critical information and processes. For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit us at https://www.onapsis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005186/en/