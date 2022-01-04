Car Connectivity Consortium Publishes White Paper on the Future of Vehicle Access with Digital Key

New white paper shares accessible descriptions of the many user benefits gained with the CCC Digital Key Specification, with a peek at what's to come

The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) today announced that its Digital Key Release 3.0 White Paper – The Future of Vehicle Access – is now available for download. The white paper offers compelling descriptions of the many end-user benefits that vehicle and consumer electronics manufacturers can offer with solutions based on the CCC Digital Key Release 3.0 Specification.

CCC's Digital Key is a standardized technology that enables mobile devices to store, authenticate, and share digital keys for vehicles in a secure, privacy-preserving way that works everywhere. The specification was developed by CCC members, a world-class team of technologists from companies dedicated to building products focusing on consumers' desire for security and privacy while increasing convenience features for their vehicles. The white paper provides feature details and describes how they were implemented by the diverse team within the CCC.

"The CCC brings together an incredibly unique group of like-minded companies, many of which are natural competitors, in order to deliver a universal digital key capability to the world's transportation industry," said Daniel Knobloch, president, CCC. "The strength of this digital key ecosystem rests with our member companies who are sustaining and advancing this interoperable digital key for the future of mobility. I'm confident of their commitment to our mission."

The CCC published its Digital Key white paper for the industry and consumers to learn more about how these features are enabled, transferred and revoked. In addition, the white paper delves into the underlying system architecture of the digital key ecosystem, showing a planned mix of standardized and proprietary communication links.

The white paper highlights innovative use cases including:

Hands-free vehicle access (UWB in combination with BLE)

Digital key sharing

Digital key termination and suspension

Standardizing the essential elements ensures universal interoperability between vehicle and consumer device OEMs; the CCC Digital Key ecosystem enables innovative development on top of the architecture. Vehicle and consumer device interoperability is essential in providing a path for competitive differentiation today and support for a creative and imaginative future.

The CCC Digital Key white paper – The Future of Vehicle Access – is now available to CCC members and the general public. Those wishing to download the white paper can visit the CCC site here.

CCC Digital Key Release 3.0 Highlights

Through the use of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity, the CCC Digital Key Release 3.0 adds capabilities to enable hands-free passive entry and engine start from a compatible mobile device. Unlike conventional keys or key fobs, there is no need to pass anything physical to a friend or family member in order to utilize these features. Their compatible device is enabled through secure, standardized server-to-server interfaces to transfer these rights between devices, always under the control of the owner.

The CCC is actively working on a rich set of certification guidelines and tests that will ensure interoperability at module, sub-system and system levels, as well as enhancements for fleet ownership that benefit any multiple vehicle owner from small businesses to companies addressing the emerging Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) markets.

To join CCC and support specification development and to gain access to the full Release 3.0 Specification, visit www.carconnectivity.org/membership/how-to-join-ccc/.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) is dedicated to cross-industry collaboration in developing global standards and solutions for smartphone and in-vehicle connectivity. The Board of Directors of CCC include individuals from the Charter Member Companies Apple, BMW, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, LG, Mercedes-Benz AG, NXP, Panasonic, Samsung, and Volkswagen. The organization's 100 plus members represent a large portion of the global automotive and smartphone market. For further information about CCC projects and to get involved, please visit www.carconnectivity.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005126/en/